Porchlight Young Professionals to Present WICKED Watch Party With Cast Veterans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Porchlight Music Theatre's Porchlight Young Professionals will present their next special event, Wicked Watch Party, Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Davis Theater, 4614 N Lincoln Ave. The watch party includes a live on-stage conversation / Q+A featuring Wicked cast veterans: Broadway's “Wonderful Wizard” Gene Weygandt and Broadway In Chicago's “Nessarose” Heidi Kettenring and hosted by Porchlight Music Theatre's Artistic Director Michael Weber and Producing Artistic Associate Frankie Leo Bennett before the curtain rises for an exclusive screening of “Wicked.” Funds raised at this screening go to support Porchlight Music Theatre's artistic and educational programs. Tickets are now available.

“The Porchlight Young Professionals are looking forward to sharing the experience of seeing one of the most popular musicals of the last 20 years now as a motion picture starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande with an exclusive Porchlight screening,” said Porchlight Young Professionals Chair Nate Groonwald. “And, with the pre-screening Q+A offering a rare glimpse of what it means to be part of this global phenomenon with Gene, Heidi and xx, it's going to be an unforgettable experience for “Wicked” fans and newcomers to part one of Director Jon M. Chu's vision of Oz.”

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

The Porchlight Young Professionals (PYP) is an ensemble of young professionals who share a passion for advancing music theatre in Chicago as well as the innovative and transformative art happening at Porchlight.

The PYP inspires the next generation of Porchlight's theatre patrons and serves as ambassadors through fundraising, event planning and committee involvement.

Current members include Nate Groonwald, chair; Adam Zaucha, vice chair; Rosie Schultz, secretary; Lisa Villani-Gale, fundraising chair, Lynn Barlow, Lanie Bayless, Annie Mitran Brennan, Kellie Buffington, August Compton, Cody Czmyr, Madeline Davis, Meggie Keiser, Jonah Levi-Paesky, Becca Sheehan, Yessenia Sosa and Emily Werner.

Comments