Full Cast And Creative Team Set For DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 7 at The Den Theatre

Haven has revealed its cast for Director's Haven 7, which features three emerging directors. This annual program gives directors in the earliest stages of their professional careers a rare opportunity to take risks, hone their crafts and talents, and share their vision through a fully staged production of a short play. Director's Haven 7 will play March 27th - April 10th, 2024 at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre.

The cast includes: Ricki Romano, Leela Watt in The Siren Song of Stephen Jay Gould by Benjamin Bettenbender, directed by Leanna Oliveira. In Skyflint, by Cassandra Rose, Bradley Halverson, Ana Ortiz-Monasterio Draa, Camilla Frontain, Osiris Cuen, JJ Gatesman, and Haven A.J. Crawley directed by Gaby Labotka, and Scott Westerman in Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett, directed by Faith Hart.

Other production and creative team to date includes: Nicole LoCicero (Associate Production Manager), Emma Brutman (Scenic), Katie Novak (Props), Andres Mota (Costume Designer), Jake Sorgen (Sound), Julie Adams (Lighting Designer), Allison Petrillo (Music Director for Skyflint), Amy Allen (Stage Manager for Skyflint), Kelsey Rich (Stage Manager for Krapp's Last Tape), Hailey Piorek (Stage Manager for The Siren Song of Stephen Jay Gould), Alexis Walker (Casting), Ian Damont Martin (Artistic Director) Angela Salinas (Executive Director), Julia Farrell Diefenbach (Director of Marketing and Social Media).

Haven Chicago is celebrating their 10th Anniversary Season in 2024, marking a decade in the Chicago theater scene. Tickets are available now for $15 at havenchi.org.

About the Shows

The Siren Song of Stephen Jay Gould by Benjamin Bettenbender

Two strangers meet when one of them falls out of the sky in a failed attempt to end his own life. Debilitating heartbreak, overwhelming existentialism, and the desire to leave it all behind unexpectedly connect these two strangers.

Skyflint by Cassandra Rose

A woman with the innate ability to channel lightning escapes her restrictive life on the ground by hopping onto an airship and into the unexplored skies above. A rollicking Steampunk play jam-packed with sword fights, shanties, and squid.

Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett

A dying writer revisits a tape he recorded at age 39 and finds a vast chasm between the man he is and the man he was. Beckett's critically acclaimed Krapp's Last Tape is a meditation on loneliness, failure, and the technology of memory.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Director's Haven 7

Directed by Leanna Oliveira, Gaby Labotka, and Faith Hart

Location: The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Previews March 25 & 26 7pm

Opening performance: Press Opening March 27 at 7 pm

Regular run: Sunday March 31st - Sunday, April 10th, 2024

Curtain Times: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 pm; Sundays at 3 pm.

Tickets: Previews: pay-what-you-can. Regular: $15 Tickets are on sale now at havenchi.org or https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293818®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35386%2Fproduction%2F1188684?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1