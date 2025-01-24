Free concert at the Studebaker Theater Celebrates Performers Music Founder Lee Newcomer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performers Music has announced a special memorial concert in honor of its late founder. The concert is free and open to the public on Wednesday, February 5 at 7 p.m. at the historic Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago). This event will celebrate Lee Newcomer's remarkable life and his lasting influence on Chicago's music community.

The concert will feature a performance from renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine, who has been a longtime supporter of Performers Music. Other participating musicians range from current and former employees of Performers Music to friends of Newcomer, including Matt Hagel, Mike Becker, Kathy Smart, William Cernota, Thomas Edward Zeman, Ayse Celasun, Yulia Lipmanovich, David White, Laura Hamm, June Matayoshi, Michael Hall, Daina Fischer, Wes Dziedzic, Jeremy Vigil, and Anna George. This heartfelt tribute concert will showcase the connections Newcomer forged over the decades with musicians, educators and music lovers.

The Memorial Concert Celebrating Performers Music Founder Lee Newcomer on Wednesday, February 5 at 7 p.m. at the historic Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago) is free to attend with advance reservations required. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

Performers Music will continue to serve musicians and music enthusiasts across Chicago and beyond. Under new leadership, the store remains dedicated to preserving Lee Newcomer's legacy by offering a premier selection of sheet music and educational resources. The store’s mission is to inspire and support musicians, young and old, and hopes to endure for generations to come.

In addition to the memorial concert on February 5, Performers Music is accepting donations to support the event and other memorial expenses through its GoFundMe campaign. To make a contribution, please visit gofundme.com/f/support-lee-newcomers-memorial-fund.

