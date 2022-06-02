Fourteen Chicago Artists to Present Performances at the Green Line Performing Arts Center in Washington Park

Arts + Public Life welcomes fourteen multidisciplinary Chicago artists and organizations as 2022-23 Performance Residents at The Green Line Performing Arts Center. Alyssa Gregory, Chris "Mad Dog" Thompson, Chio Cabrera, Tatsu Aoki, Imani Davis, Rachel Gadson, Sharyon Culberson, Mike Atcherson, Marcus Banks, Chloe Mikala, Justin Walker, Roe Hudson, Cam Be, and Neek will collaborate, create, and present over two dozen performances between June 2022 and March 2023.

Beginning this summer, this cohort of performers will produce an exciting range of work that includes puppetry, jazz, footwork, stand-up comedy, audio projects, and feature films.

Chris "Mad Dog" Thompson, a performer, and producer with Kuumba Lynx, said, "We want to partner with Arts + Public Life because of the location, audience engagement, and just a fresh and new relationship."

The Arts + Public Life (APL) Performance Residency gives performers, artists, dancers, designers, cultural producers, creative ensembles, directors, choreographers, playwrights, and producing groups an opportunity to showcase existing productions, incubate new work, present public workshops, lead industry masterclasses, and screen films. Arts + Public Life supports the artists throughout their residency with access to its facilities, equipment, marketing, and administration.

"The Green Line is the perfect venue to host this special group of artists to share space, time, and resources, producing a wide range of work for the neighborhood and city. It's a win for everybody involved," said producer Tony Santiago, APL's Theater and Performance Programs Manager.

Arts + Public Life, an initiative of UChicago Arts, was founded in 2011 and is a dynamic hub of exploration, expression, and exchanges that center people of color and foster neighborhood vibrancy through the arts on the South Side of Chicago. Learn more about Arts + Public Life's Performance Residents at www.artsandpubliclife.org and stay tuned for upcoming events by subscribing to our monthly newsletter.

Arts + Public Life's Performance Residency prioritizes Chicago-based artists and organizations whose work encourages open, ongoing, and active community participation. Selected artists explore issues relevant to the South Side of Chicago and will be presenting and refining work during the residency that centers BIPOC themes and imagination. Resident artists and organizations receive access to APL's facilities and resources at no cost in exchange for presenting programming that is free to the public.