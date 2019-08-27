Felix And Fingers DUELING PIANOS Returns To Raue Center

Raue Center is excited to announce Felix and Fingers will return to the stage with their high-energy dueling piano show throughout the 2019 - 2020 season! Enjoy some of the best live entertainment in the area select Thursdays before Lucy's Comedy.

"Felix and Fingers perform at Raue Center to sold-out audiences each and every time," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "I encourage you to purchase your tickets early and enjoy an evening of great entertainment!"

The highest-reviewed dueling piano entertainment in the nation, Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos is a high-energy, all-request, sing-along show for all ages. This highly interactive act brings together music and comedy for a night you will be laughing about for weeks! From John Lennon to John Legend, Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Felix and Fingers will play anything!

Come ready with your favorite requests and prepare to laugh, sing and dance with this one of a kind dueling pianos show at 8 p.m. on September 12, November 7 and December 5, 2019 and January 9, February 13, March 12, May 21 and June 18, 2020.

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos is brought to you by the National Piano Conference and is sponsored by Piano Trends Music & Band and Georgio's Chicago Pizzeria & Pub. Hurry! Tickets to these shows are going FAST! Tickets start at $15 ($20 at the door) and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





