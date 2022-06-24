Facets Announces Dates For 2022 Chicago International Children's Film Festival

FACETS 39th Annual Chicago International Children's Film Festival (CICFF), one of only two Academy Award qualifying international children's film festivals in the world, proudly announces the dates for the 2022 festival. Presented from Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 20, with tickets going on sale Monday, September 26, FACETS is pleased to offer limited in-person screenings as well as the entire festival selection available via national streaming.

The in-person screenings will take place at FACETS, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave. CICFF showcases films for ages 2 - 25 years. Continuing in the 39th season, is New Dimensions, a program designed for film enthusiasts 18 years old and older. CICFF believes the young adult audience should continue to have the opportunity to experience the best in cinema within this festival that cater to their interests, life-experiences and curiosities. The films contain more mature content, new innovative, edgy animation and high-quality shorts, documentaries and feature films. The full schedule for the CICFF will be available the day of the ticket on-sale, Monday, Sept. 26. General ticket prices are $10 for in-person and $15 for virtual screening, with festival passes and FACETS' Member discounts available. Visit www.facets.org to view all the ticket options, films' schedules and to purchase tickets.

Every year FACETS' Chicago International Children's Film Festival (CICFF) is proud to present a diverse selection of high-quality films for children and teens from around the world. For the 2022 season, CICFF's carefully curated selection of 80 virtual screenings and 30 in-person screenings will fall in six major age brackets:

My First Movies (Ages 2 - 6)

Storytime (Ages 6 - 8)

Tween (Ages 8-10)

Coming Up (Ages 11-14)

Teens (Ages 13-17)

New Dimensions (Ages 18 - 25)

NOTE: All screenings will also be available via national streaming.

FACETS Chicago International Children's Film Festival Mission Statement

Established in 1984, FACETS Chicago International Children's Film Festival strives to support the work of talented and dedicated filmmakers by showcasing international films of the highest quality and awarding prizes in multiple categories of production formats and genres. The film experiences of young viewers are deepened through a broad range of programs which extend Festival film viewing into discussion and learning.

To maintain its longtime standing as one of the top children's film festivals in the world, films presented in CICFF39 will be issued awards at its conclusion by the CICFF Professional Jury, Youth Jury, and Children's Jury, including in the Academy Award Qualifying Best Animated and Best Live-Action Short Film categories. CICFF juries are composed of independent filmmakers, film industry professionals, educators, parents, and kids and teens who have graduated from FACETS Film 101 summer camp. About FACETS

FACETS connects people to independent ideas through transformative film experiences. Founded by the late Milos Stehlik in 1975, FACETS inspires audiences to engage with film not simply as entertainment, but as an exciting tool to bridge cultural divides, promote digital literacy, and expand perspectives through empathy-driven storytelling.

FACETS presents the Chicago International Children's Film Festival (CICFF), one of only two Academy Award-qualifying international children's film festivals in the world. The 39thAnnual Chicago International Children's Film Festival (CICFF39) will be presented November 4 - 20 at FACETS via nationaal online screening. Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 26 and buyers should visit www.facets.org to view all the ticket options and to purchase tickets.