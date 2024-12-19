FROZEN At Paramount Theatre Broadens Access To Live Theater With Sensory-Friendly Performance and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aurora’s Paramount Theatre will offer its first-ever sensory-friendly performance, with a specially modulated, or “relaxed,” performance of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical on Wednesday, January 15 at 7 p.m.

Sensory-friendly performances help create an enjoyable live arts experience for patrons who have autism or other social, cognitive and physical challenges that create sensory sensitivities for them. A pre-show welcome, modifications to lights and sound effects, a quiet space in the lobby for breaks, and sensory kits on request will be offered on January 15 to “relax” events on stage and in the theater so more sensitive patrons can fully enjoy the show with their families and caregivers. Comfort objects are welcome and audience motion is not discouraged.

To help prepare individuals on the autism spectrum, children with sensory needs or those with other support needs to better understand the world they are about to enter, Paramount has created a step-by-step guide to attending a show at the theater called a “Social Story,” available as a free download at paramountaurora.com/visit/#accessibility.

“Providing a Social Story in advance can be key to ensuring a positive experience, especially if they are going to a place that is unknown to them,” said Hollis Sienkiewicz, Senior Marketing Director, Paramount Theatre. “A Social Story can also be helpful for anyone anticipating their first theatrical experience, including parents, caretakers and teachers who want to share it with a child or group of children to help them get an advance mental picture of what their experience at Paramount Theatre will be like.”

In sum, sensory-friendly performances foster a communal spirit of inclusion and empathy among the audience, resulting in a more inviting, positive experience for those with sensitivities, their families and caregivers.

﻿To secure discounted tickets to the sensory-friendly performance of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical, visit paramountaurora.com and use code SENSORY for 30 percent off at check-out, or contact the Paramount Theatre Box Office at (630) 896.6666.

Paramount also will offer its usual line-up of Access Performances of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical for patrons who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or have vision loss. Here’s the schedule:

Pre-show Touch Tour and Audio Description for patrons who are blind or have low vision

Saturday, January 4 at 2 p.m.

Audio Description is a live voice-over service provided via headset for people who are blind or have low vision, allowing them to sit anywhere in the audience and enjoy the performance. Commentary and narration are provided in real time to assist the listener in understanding the visual elements happening on stage, from descriptions of facial expressions to explanations about props, costumes, lighting, scenery and more. Due to a limited number of Audio Description headsets, please inform the box office when purchasing tickets if you require a headset for the performance.

Patrons who would like to take advantage of Audio Description are also encouraged to take part in a Pre-show Touch Tour starting at 1 p.m. Participants are given the chance to touch and feel select props and costumes used in the show, to provide tactile context when they experience the production.

Note: Paramount always offers assistive listening devices and noise canceling headphones free of charge at all performances. Check in at the coat room before the show to borrow these items.

Open Captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing

Wednesday, January 8 at 1:30 p.m.

The open captioning setup includes a LED screen close to the stage, where text from the script and lyrics from musical numbers can be read on the screen in sync with the show.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing

Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m.

Patrons are seated in close proximity to two certified ASL sign language interpreters who translate all dialogue and lyrics into American Sign Language in real time.

Comments