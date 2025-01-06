FRIDA... A SELF PORTRAIT to be Presented at Writers Theatre This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writers Theatre to continu 2024/25 Season with Frida…A Self Portrait, starring acclaimed writer and performer Vanessa Severo as both herself and legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, directed by Joanie Schultz. Frida...A Self Portrait will run January 23 – February 23, 2025 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was a woman who lived boldly, loved wildly, and painted prolifically in order to see herself and the world around her more clearly. Witness this extraordinary figure come to life onstage through playwright and performer Vanessa Severo, who brings breathtaking physicality and raw honesty to this stunningly creative production. With music and movement, Vanessa cracks open a powerful portal between herself and Frida, uncovering insights into the painter’s physical limitations, complex love life, addictions, and, of course, the beauty in her art.



Artistic Director Braden Abraham comments, “Vanessa and Joanie have crafted an intimate theatrical experience that transcends the traditional stage biography, creating a rich tapestry that honors Kahlo's complex legacy while simultaneously exploring the universal themes of identity, pain, and artistic expression.”

In an interview with Cincinnati Playhouse, Vanessa Savero explained, "The concept of self-portraiture is such a tricky and blurred presentation today. In a world of selfies, filters and displaying our ‘best lives’ on social media, we have lost the concept of what real expression is. In looking at Frida Kahlo’s self portraits, we find a woman unapologetically showing her pain and her current state of being. It can be uncomfortable and also unnerving for the viewer, yet on the other hand, we see something in ourselves relating to her state of being. When I decided to write Frida...A Self Portrait, I found that I could not just tell her story without telling my own. I had to present my own self portrait in order to honestly connect with hers."

Frida…A Self Portrait has been touring to theatre companies across the country to rave reviews. It has previously played at Indiana Repertory Theatre, GEVA Theatre Center, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Portland Center Stage, and Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

