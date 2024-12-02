FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME Pays Tribute To Foreigner At Raue Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An American 7-piece rock band, is set to take the stage at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 7:00 PM. The band, known for their electrifying tribute to the music of British/American rock band Foreigner, promises an unforgettable evening for rock music fans.

Hailing from Milwaukee, WI, "Feels Like The First Time" was formed in 2017 by veteran musicians with decades of experience in captivating audiences with renditions of Foreigner's iconic hits. Audience members can expect an exceptional live performance as the band pays homage to Foreigner's timeless music. Fans will experience America's #1 Tribute To Foreigner in an immersive concert setting at Raue Center For The Arts.

"Feels Like The First Time" has garnered praise from both fans and Foreigner themselves. The band was formerly known as "Foreigner 4 Ever" and has earned accolades for their faithful representation of Foreigner's music. Foreigner has commended the tribute band for capturing the spirit of their music and representing them well in live performances.

Tickets start at $49* ($34.30 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians, and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

