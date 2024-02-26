Ellen Winters Brings THE GIRL SINGER: A TRIBUTE TO ROSEMARY CLOONEY to Davenport's This Weekend

Tickets are now available for Ellen Winters's original show "The Girl Singer: A Tribute To Rosemary Clooney." The show will be in the Back Room at Davenport’s Piano Bar & Cabaret on Saturday, March 2 at 8pm.

A critically acclaimed Jazz singer and Milwaukee native, she is also a regular performer in the Chicago area where she has been an Adjunct Professor at Columbia College Chicago since 2007. Ellen has been a featured performer at the Harris Theater, Drew’s on Halsted, Victory Gardens and The Jazz Showcase as well as Danny’s Skylight Cabaret, Rose’s Turn and The Bitter End in New York City.

Winters also teaches private voice in Milwaukee, tours regularly and is a clinician all over the country. A multiple award winning jazz vocalist, Winters has made a name for herself by keeping the Great American Songbook and traditional jazz her focus. Winters made her Chicago debut at Davenport’s in 2013 with her sold out “Ella Meets Mel” tribute show, with Johnny Rodgers. Winters then caught the attention of other Chicago musicians and started performing in a variety of cabaret shows at venues throughout the city. She continues to work steadily throughout the Midwest and now serves as Vice President of the Chicago Cabaret Professionals organization.

Joining Winters, is her amazing trio which will set the jazzy tone for a night of the music of America's Favorite "girl singer," Rosemary Clooney. This original show, written by Winters and premiered in 2011 to sold out crowds, chronicle Rosie's roller coaster life and features the songs that made her famous. From Rosie’s debut as a big band singer in the 1940’s to her resurgence as a Jazz singer in the 1970’s, her timeless voice made her one of America’s sweethearts. Her early radio partnership with Bing Crosby made her a beloved singer and let to her Hollywood career. Songs featured: “C’mon A My House,” “Hey There,” “Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me” and more.

Original arrangements by: Ellen Winters, Michael Shirtz and Sam Steffke. Musicians: Don Lobacz - vocals, Sam Steffke - piano, Hal Miller - bass and Dave Ruetz - Drums.

Tickets are $30 and available through Davenport’s website. Patrons must be 21+. 2 drink minimum.