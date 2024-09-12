Edge Of The Wood Theatre Sets Cast And Crew For THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood has announced the full cast and crew of The Language Archive by Julia Cho. Performances run November 8-23, with ticket sales beginning in October. Directed by Resident Artist Stacey Lind, The Language Archive explores the intersection of what we say, feel, and do - amidst language and meaning, living and loving, what's said and what's unsaid - in a funny, moving, and ultimately affirming ode to being human.

The ensemble includes Resident Artists Stephen Loch and R. Scott Purdy; returning artists Amelia Bell, Jeff Broitman, Ellen Shaw, Lisa Stran, and Bethany Weise; and Rusty Allen and Fred Wellisch making their Resident Theatre debuts. John Chambers, Hanna Beth Mitchell, Jeanann Power, Janet Rourke, and Chris Toft fill out the cast as understudies.

The Production Team includes Natasza Naczas (scenery), Elizabeth Niemczyk (costumes), Finley Wedge (lighting), Tim Kwasny (composer/sound), Courtney Abbott (intimacy director) and Angel Page Smigielski (stage manager).

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood produces family-friendly shows across genres, bringing professional-caliber theatre to the Edgebrook community, and engaging and inspiring young people as performers and theatre-goers. Past productions include the Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic Our Town, the ensemble of which Lt. David Haynes of WGN Radio called "phenomenal." The Resident Theatre recently celebrated its tenth year with a production of Tracy Letts's The Minutes, receiving four Jeff Award nominations for Best Production, Ensemble, Director, and Performer.

More information at edgeofthewood.com.

Comments