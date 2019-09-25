Eclipse Theatre Company Announces 2020 Season Will Feature The Visionary Works Of Playwright Caryl Churchill

Chicago's Eclipse Theatre Company, the only theatre company in the Midwest to focus on a single playwright each season, has announced they will feature the innovative works of Caryl Churchill for the 2020 Season. Eclipse plans to explore the range of Ms. Churchill's canon with three full productions, readings, and public events focused on the playwright and her works.

"For more than six decades, Caryl Churchill's plays have consistently pushed the bounds of theatrical form while dealing with many of the social and political issues that are now among the most crucial in our society: class, economic inequality, gender identity, totalitarianism, and ageism. Passionate, witty and profoundly human, her works lovingly explore our essential humanity while fiercely confronting the problems that threaten to divide and overwhelm us. The Eclipse ensemble is honored to have the opportunity to explore her remarkable career, allowing our audiences to experience the innovation and variety that have made her one of the most influential playwrights of the past century," says Interim Artistic Director Steve Scott.

All productions will be presented at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL

The 2020 Caryl Churchill Season will include:

Cloud 9

Directed by Rachel Lambert

April 16 - May 24, 2020

Opening April 20 at 7:30 pm

Runs Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm

SHOW 2 -TBA

Directed by Ensemble member Zach Bloomfield

July 16 - August 16, 2019

Opening July 20 at 7:30 pm

Runs Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm

Far Away

Directed by Ensemble Member Steve Scott

November 19 - December 20, 2020

Opening November 23 at 7:30 pm

Runs Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm

No Performance Thanksgiving, November 26

Eclipse Theatre concludes its current 2019 Christopher Durang Season with Why Torture is Wrong and the People Who Love Them, directed by Steve Scott and presented November 14th - December 15th at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL.





