Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Presents First Annual Crashbox Festival of Short Live Audio Plays

Put on your fedora, kick back and enjoy scripts where the truth is hidden in the shadows, but the sound effects are out in the open!
POPULAR
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced their first annual Crashbox Festival of Short Live Audio Plays, running November 16-19 at the Edge Off Broadway Theatre 1133 W Catalpa
Thunder claps! Curtains Flutter! People cheer! Eclectic Full Contact Theater Company announces Crashbox! An international new festival for short live radio plays. Experience the magic of live audio performance as EFCT presents six brand new plays in the noir genre. Featuring live music and Foley, these shows will whisk you back to the days of old-time radio with a modern twist! So put on your fedora, kick back and enjoy scripts where the truth is hidden in the shadows, but the sound effects are out in the open!
Starring Gino Gonzales, Ronnie Lyall, Crystal Park, Jaeda Larkins, Cameron Cai, Jessica Lauren Fisher*, Charles Schoenherr, Claire Metusalem, Drake St Pierre, Marcelo Nylund, Patricia Tinsley, David Niemeyer, Richard Eyre*, Connor O. Locklin, and Alex Hultman
The Shows Include:
Club Noir: A Harbor of Tears ([art 1) by Patrick Bates, directed by Rashaad Biond
Mr. In Between by Dave Carley, directed by Rory Jobst
Angels with Empty Juice Boxes by J Gregory Moran, directed by Jennifer M Hawk
The Big Dark by Terry Glaser, directed by Stephanie Murphy
A Case of Deja Vu by Conor McShane, directed by Natividad Salgado
Bob The Cop 1-The Case of the Poor Sap on the 30th Floor by Cary Pepper, directed by Linsey Falls
The Production team includes:
Stage Manager: Jordyne Pippenger
Foley Artists: Ele Matelan, Shellie DiSalvo, Daniel Daniels
Production Manager Daniel Houle*
Lighting Design: Lena Aubrey
Sound Engineer Joe Griffin
Sound/Light Board Op: Laurel Barrett
Crashbox Runs Nov 16-19th; Th-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3:00. There will be one 15 minute intermission
*Denotes EFCT Company Member
Videos
|Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05) PHOTOS
|A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
|Sunday Night Standup Comedy at Laugh Factory Chicago
Laugh Factory Chicago (5/21-12/17)
|Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell at Steppenwolf (8/14-11/18)
|The Daughter of the Regiment
Lyric Opera of Chicago - Civic Opera Building (11/04-11/25)
|This Bitter Earth
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre (10/28-11/05)
|She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
|Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
|Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You