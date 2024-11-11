ELTON ROHN Tribute Performance Comes To Raue Center In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to ring in the New Year with an unforgettable musical experience as Elton Rohn, North America's premier tribute to Elton John, comes to Raue Center For The Arts on December 31, 2024, at 7 pm.

Elton Rohn has thrilled audiences all over North America, headlining over 400 theaters and festival shows, from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, California, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Myrtle Beach, Pennsylvania, across Michigan and upstate New York, and all across Canada. They were the only Elton John tribute asked to play the Elton John convention in Las Vegas where they met the band. Davey Johnstone (Elton's long-time guitarist and musical director) told the band they were the best 70's Elton John tribute in the world. Nigel Olsson (Elton's long-time drummer) said “Elton has a twin”.

Ron Camilleri, as Elton, has the vocals, the piano, the look, and the feel of the real Elton John performance. You'll feel like you are watching the real Elton John. The passion, energy, and those incredible vocals are there. Plus the harmonies. Performed live (no tracks), the band is the closest you'll get to the real 70's Elton sound. Even Davey Johnstone thinks so. The band is a regular best-in-show at festivals, and they've sold out theaters in major cities. An Elton Rohn show is just like seeing another Elton John. The music is played 100% live. The musicianship is on an elite level. One trip to the band's website, and you'll see hundreds of testimonials stating just how great this show is. This is a show not to be missed. The very best of Elton John.

According to Paul Russell, Freelance Journalist and contributor to Q107, Legends of Rock, former U.K., “The stunning musicianship and the array of Elton mannerisms put this remarkable tribute at way up there in the big league.” Bob Segarini, Toronto journalist, and artist explains that “Yes, this is a tribute band, but so right on the money you forget you're not watching the real thing.”

Elton Rohn puts on a concert “the next best thing to the real guy” .. a truly outstanding tribute to Captain Fantastic. His band is exceptional, and it's easy to think when you're at the show that Elton himself is there.

Tickets start at $55 ($38.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Comments