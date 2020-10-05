ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH-THE MUSICAL To Be Presented Virtually Beginning November 27

The perfect holiday gift for children, or a new family tradition to start with loved ones.

Bringing a sprinkle of holiday magic to 2020, Eleanor Management announced today that Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will represent ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL, a critical and commercial success in Chicago in its world premiere run in December of 2019, for streaming this holiday season.

Based on the heartfelt book of the same name by Chicagoan Denise McGowan Tracy, the family-friendly production, recommended for ages three and up, will be available to stream November 27 - December 27, 2020 through InPlayer. The 2020 virtual production will feature new appearances from the cast, additional holiday music, as well as the recorded 2019 performance. In addition to streaming the production, viewers will have the opportunity to enhance their viewing experience with the purchase of immersive party boxes. Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Party in a Box comes complete with the book that inspired the show, a 2020 Eleanor Christmas ornament, Letters-to-Santa stationery, and additional family fun items inspired by the production.

"We are thrilled to be working with a leading theatrical booking agency, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, to produce a virtual opportunity for kids of all ages to experience ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL in the safety and comfort of their own homes," said Denise McGowan Tracy, Executive Producer. "The production is an enchanting glimpse into a world of hope, love and friendship and the very universal wish we all have for a best friend and home of our own. We're confident it will bring some much-needed holiday magic to all this season."

ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves - Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle, Eleanor's very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true.

"Broadway & Beyond Theatricals is excited to be on the forefront of streaming productions to our touring partners," said Victoria Lang, Founder & Co-President of Content. "With ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL we are especially delighted to bring this joyful show into the homes of families this holiday season. Enhancing the experience with immersive Party Boxes is a wonderful way for the entire family to have a very merry time together."

Starring in the streamed production of ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL are Samantha Bonzi as Eleanor, Scott Gryder as Sprinkle, Lindsey Jane Bullen as Twinkle, Emily Rohm* as Holly/Clara, Sydney Swanson as Noelle, Erin Parker* as Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Kim Green as Sparkle, David Turrentine* as Santa, Claire Latourette as Glimmer, and Cara Chumbley as Shimmer. The production and design crew include Denise McGowan Tracy (Playwright/Executive Producer), Kathleen Butler-Duplessis (Music and Lyrics) Zachary L. Gray (Director), David Fiorello (Musical Director and Music Arrangements), Kehoe Designs (Scenic Design), Tatjana Radisic (Costume Design) Kevin Barthel (Wigs/Milliner/Accessories) John Kelly (Lighting Designer), Keegan Bradac (Sound Designer), and Khaki Pixley (Makeup Artist).

Tickets for ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL go on sale to the public on October 16th. For more information, please visit https://www.eleanorswish.com/.

