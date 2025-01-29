Disney's MARY POPPINS Staged Concert Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Experience the magic of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins - A Staged Concert at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre from February 20 to March 9, 2025.

Directed by Danny Kapinos, in collaboration with the Metropolis School of Performing Arts and featuring JAM Orchestra, a live 16-piece orchestra led by Aaron Kaplan, this limited engagement brings the beloved story to life in a spectacular new way.

Starring:

Laura Sportiello as Mary Poppins

Evan Smith as Bert

Drew Longo as Mr. Banks

Meghan McCandless as Winifred Banks

Molly Hamada & Lanah Vurnakes as Michael Banks

Genevieve Jane & Eleanor Merrick as Jane Banks

Tickets range from $24 for students to $45 for A-level seating. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at 847.577.2121 or visit metropolisarts.com/event/mary-poppins/.

Comments