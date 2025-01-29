Disney's MARY POPPINS Staged Concert Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Directed by Danny Kapinos, in collaboration with the Metropolis School of Performing Arts and featuring JAM Orchestra.
Experience the magic of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins - A Staged Concert at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre from February 20 to March 9, 2025.
Directed by Danny Kapinos, in collaboration with the Metropolis School of Performing Arts and featuring JAM Orchestra, a live 16-piece orchestra led by Aaron Kaplan, this limited engagement brings the beloved story to life in a spectacular new way.
Tickets range from $24 for students to $45 for A-level seating. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at 847.577.2121 or visit metropolisarts.com/event/mary-poppins/.
