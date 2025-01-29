News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Disney's MARY POPPINS Staged Concert Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Directed by Danny Kapinos, in collaboration with the Metropolis School of Performing Arts and featuring JAM Orchestra.

By: Jan. 29, 2025
Disney's MARY POPPINS Staged Concert Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Image
Experience the magic of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins - A Staged Concert at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre from February 20 to March 9, 2025.

Disney's MARY POPPINS Staged Concert Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
Directed by Danny Kapinos, in collaboration with the Metropolis School of Performing Arts and featuring JAM Orchestra, a live 16-piece orchestra led by Aaron Kaplan, this limited engagement brings the beloved story to life in a spectacular new way.

Starring:

  • Laura Sportiello as Mary Poppins
  • Evan Smith as Bert
  • Drew Longo as Mr. Banks
  • Meghan McCandless as Winifred Banks
  • Molly Hamada & Lanah Vurnakes as Michael Banks
  • Genevieve Jane & Eleanor Merrick as Jane Banks

Tickets range from $24 for students to $45 for A-level seating. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at 847.577.2121 or visit metropolisarts.com/event/mary-poppins/.




