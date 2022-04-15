Desi Oakley to Host Downstage Arts' Second Annual Teen Cohort Showcase

Downstage Arts will present the Second Annual Teen Cohort Showcase hosted by Desi Oakley.

One Night Event: Monday, May 2, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CST. Guild Row 3130 North Rockwell Street Chicago, IL

In the fall of 2021, they began their journey with the second class of their Teen Cohort. This completely free program gave the attending students access to individual and group coaching, master classes, content selection, and professional-level filming of all their audition materials. Now that the application and audition portions of the year have concluded, they want to emphasize that their students' time growing and challenging themselves as performers has not ended. This showcase will celebrate the students' accomplishments, talents, and stories as they write the next chapters of their artistic lives.

Ticket includes the first beverage of your choice (must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages) and desserts!

In addition to drinks and dessert, they will continue the fun with their Silent Auction. Opening bids will begin Monday, May 2, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CST, and will continue through Monday, May 2, 2022, 10:00 p.m. CST. Items will feature local Chicago businesses, restaurants, and experiences.

Please visit www.downstagearts.com for more information.

Every dollar raised from this donation-based event will go directly to continuing Downstage Arts's mission of building bridges over economic barriers in the performing arts and striving to create a more diverse and inclusive future for all artists. Founded in 2020, Downstage Arts is a non-profit arts education organization.