Derrick Procell’s Blue-Eyed Soul Session Comes to Raue Center

Raue Center for the Arts will present “Blue-Eyed Soul Session” featuring Derrick Procell and his All-Star Mojo band. This performance will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7 pm.

Derrick Procell, the 2023/24 Artist in Residence, brings to life a unique blend of soul, contemporary blues, and classic rock that will feed your soul and ignite the stage. Procell’s performances are known for their smart songwriting, resonant subjects, and captivating lyrics, paired with the dynamic energy of high-caliber musicians.

Having his music featured in popular TV shows and films such as Boston Legal, The Office, Modern Family, This Is Us, and Lady Bird, Derrick's powerful gravelly baritone has garnered him a dedicated following. His acclaimed albums WHY I CHOOSE TO SING THE BLUES and HELLO MOJO! have solidified his status as a leading voice in the music industry.

Derrick Procell has not only created music that resonates with listeners but has also thrilled audiences with his performances in productions with *Soundtracks of a Generation*, showcasing the legendary music of Van Morrison and Joe Cocker. His dynamic presence and incredible talent make him one of the most sought-after frontmen in the industry.

