Deeply Rooted Welcomes Dance Ed Director Kelli David-Low

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deeply Rooted Dance Theater has announced the appointment of Kelli David-Low as Dance Education Director, a development that is facilitating the return of several training programs and community-based program offerings.



Kelli David-Low, a Chicago native, was program manager of the Mayfair Arts Center from 2022 through 2024. She spent 15 years performing, touring, and teaching with Joel Hall Dancers, Ascension/The Kirby Reed Project, Dallas Black Dance Theater, Instruments of Movement, and Disney’s The Lion King. She earned a B.A. in English with a minor in performance dance from Illinois State University. She also has a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace certificate from University of South Florida Muma College of Business.



“I’m excited to join Deeply Rooted Dance Theater and eager to contribute to and build on the organization's established excellence,” David-Low said.



“We are thrilled to welcome Kelli to Deeply Rooted,” said Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer. “We are confident that her ideas and direction will bring new energy to our multifaceted Dance Education programs.”

With David-Low in place, Deeply Rooted is offering the following training opportunities at Ballet Chicago, 17 North State Street, Chicago:

Youth Ensemble, a program for students ages 12–18 providing technical training in ballet, modern, and African-based techniques and repertory workshops led by Deeply Rooted artistic staff, company members, and guest artists. Participants have performance opportunities in the community and the culminating Dance Education Showcase in May 2025. A schedule and registration are available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/youth-ensemble.



Emerging Artists Ensemble, a program for pre-professional-level dancers (18 and older) providing technical training in ballet, modern, African-based techniques, and repertory workshops led by Deeply Rooted artistic staff, company members, and guest artists, with the goal of enhancing technical proficiency, dramatic range, and improvisational ability. Participants have performance opportunities in the community and the culminating Dance Education Showcase in May 2025. A schedule and registration are available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/eae.

Deeply Rooted’s community-based programs, Mature H.O.T. Women and Men Moving, are returning to Ballet Chicago, 17 North State Street, in addition to ongoing sessions at the Mayfair Arts Center, 8701 S. Bennett Avenue, Chicago. Mature H.O.T Women is for women who are Health-conscious, Optimistic, and Triumphant; Men Moving is for men seeking a healthy, generative, and supportive movement environment. Both programs provide technical training and repertory workshops to strengthen the body, challenge the mind, and nourish the spirit through modern and African dance techniques. Participants have the option to perform in the Dance Education Showcase in May 2025. A schedule and registration are available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/mhw-mm.



All programming is subject to change.

For information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

Comments