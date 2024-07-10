Deeply Rooted Productions' Creative Communities Story Bridge Will Perform FERTILE GROUND Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deeply Rooted Productions’ Creative Communities Story Bridge program, in collaboration with Blacks In Green, will present Fertile Ground, a series of free community performances August 9–11 at St. Benedict the African, 6547 South Stewart Avenue, Chicago.



Fertile Ground is a large-cast play that celebrates the intersection of the Great Migration and Green Living in Chicago, performed by volunteers of various ages, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Community members from Chicago’s South Side and Stony Island Corridor will come together during the course of two weeks to discover their inner artists. Each participant will delve into their mind, body, and soul and share their personal experiences through spoken word, dance, and song, culminating in these new public performances.



The Fertile Ground creative team includes Director Daniel J. Bryant, Playwright/Scriber Shonnese C.L. Coleman, Musical Director Zeke Locke, Co-Choreographer and Deeply Rooted Co-Founder Gary Abbott, Consulting Director Richard Geer, and Producing Director and Co-Choreographer Kevin Iega Jeff, who is also Deeply Rooted’s co-founder.

Creative Communities, a program within Deeply Rooted’s Dance Education division, will be an important part of the Deeply Rooted Dance Center, projected to open in late 2025. Creative Communities also includes the current Men Moving and Mature H.O.T. Women community classes and other opportunities for nonprofessional community members to move and learn. Story Bridge, which was developed by Dr. Richard Geer and a team of distinguished artists, including Kevin Iega Jeff, is a powerful program that uses true personal stories and theater to engage deep dialogue, enable authentic relationship-building, and facilitate individual and community transformation.

