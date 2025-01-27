DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS to be Presented at Big Noise Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Big Noise Theatre will continue their 2024-2025 season with DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS (based on the book Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! by Mo Willems, with script by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton, lyrics by Mo Willems, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz) this February and March in Des Plaines, IL., right outside of Chicago.

If you loved Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" then you'll love this! It's not easy being the Pigeon! You never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Based on the award-winning children's book by Mo Willems, audiences can now hop on board for an unforgettable ride. Director Travis Monroe Neese shares "After mounting Elephant and Piggie in 2023, I knew it was only a matter of time before we jumped into the wild and wonderful world created by Mo Willems again and I am so happy to be bringing this show to our audiences with such a wickedly talented cast and Production Team. Both children and adult audiences will find enjoyment in this hilarious, fast paced and high energy musical all about finding what makes you, you!"

Starring as the fearless and bold Pigeon is Elliot Mahon, with Samantha Mayer steering the story as the driven Bus Driver. The dynamic duo are joined on their busily-busy bus adventures by Bob Spidale (Business Man, Ensemble), Henry Gessner (Teenager, Ensemble), Cassidy Keenan (Little Old Lady, Ensemble), Mollie Peery (Bus Engine, Dance Captain), Agustin Quijije (Bus Engine), Lilly Ann Vreeland (Bus Engine), Josie David (Duckling, Ensemble), Heidi Hansfield (Ducking, Ensemble), Kayce Drevline (Bus Driver's Mom, Ensemble), Daria Koon (Hot Dog Vendor, Ensemble), and Shelby McKay Parker (Puppy, Ensemble). Understudies include Kayce Drevline (Bus Driver), Henry Gessner (Pigeon), Heidi Hansfield (Little Old Lady), Daria Koon (Teenager), and Shelby McKay Parker (Business Man).

The production will be performed at Prairie Lakes Community Center. The show opens Saturday, February 8th with performances at 11am and 2pm. The show will continue to run until March 2nd, Saturdays & Sundays at 11am & 2pm with additional evening performances on Friday, February 14 & 21 at 7pm. The show runs roughly 1-hour and tickets are $18 all ages with special rates available for groups of 15 or more. Use code GROUP or call 847.220.7268 for more information.

The production is Directed by Travis Monroe Neese, with Music Direction by Henry Allan and Choreography by Derrick "Panda" Shenault. Allison Kasbee serves as Associate Director. The Production Team includes Travis Monroe Neese (Producer), Martha Shuford (Producer), Erin Versosky (Stage Manager), Tristan Skandar Wold (Assistant Stage Manager), Olivia Volk (Set Design), Shokie Tseumah (Set Design), David Geinosky (Scenic/Paint Charge), Andy Cahoon (Technical Director/Carpenter), Mark Bracken (Lighting), Kody Burkemper (Sound), Ray Mindas (Props), Martha Shuford (Costume Design), Robert Puig (Wig Design), Frank Cesario (Puppet Consultant), Brent Walkter (Marketing), and Scott Spector (Assistant Producer).

