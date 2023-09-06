DEATH BECOMES HER World Premiere, MAMMA MIA! & More Set for Broadway In Chicago 2024 Season

Broadway In Chicago's next season will feature GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, PETER PAN, MAMMA MIA!, the world premiere of DEATH BECOMES HER, and THE KITE RUNNER. The off-season specials will include MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, and ON YOUR FEET.

Current subscribers can now renew by visiting Click Here or calling (312) 977-1717. New subscriptions will go on sale to the public on October 4. Subscriber benefits include savings of up to 58% off ticket prices this season, discounts on both parking and suite service, invitations to Broadway In Chicago exclusive events, free exchange privileges based on availability, and more.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY



February 13-25, 2024

CIBC Theatre

18 W. Monroe St.



playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life, and hope. Experience this production brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.





MRS. DOUBTFIRE

February 27 – March 10, 2024

James M. Nederlander Theatre

24 W. Randolph St.



Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Chicago! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!)



Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.





PETER PAN

March 26 – April 7, 2024

James M. Nederlander Theatre

24 W. Randolph St.



This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright



Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all, so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!





MAMMA MIA!

April 30-May 19, 2024

James M. Nederlander Theatre

24 W. Randolph St.



A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and



identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.





Pre-Broadway World Premiere of DEATH BECOMES HER

April 30-June 2, 2024

Cadillac Palace Theatre

151 W. Randolph St.



Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, Smash) and Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Death Becomes Her, based on the classic 1992 film, is a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy about friendship, love, and burying the hatchet…again, and again, and again. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!





THE KITE RUNNER

June 11-23, 2024

CIBC Theatre

18 W. Monroe St.



Based on Khaled Hosseini’s beloved, international best-selling novel, THE KITE RUNNER is a powerful new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man’s



journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, THE KITE RUNNER is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

OFF-SEASON SPECIALS





MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE

February 28-March 3, 2024

Cadillac Palace Theatre

151 W. Randolph St.



Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK present MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, a new dance theatre production by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince, set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting. Gravity-defying lyrical hip hop dance and breath-taking music combine in a moving story of humanity and hope. MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE sees a village alive with joyous celebrations suddenly come under siege. In the chaos, three siblings - Leto, Mati, and Tana - are separated from their parents. They undertake a perilous journey to new lands and set out on their own extraordinary adventures. Songs include “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Walking On The Moon,” “Englishman In New York,” “Shape Of My Heart,” and “Fields Of Gold.” The soundtrack to MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE also features new vocals by Sting and new arrangements by Grammy and Tony award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, The Greatest Showman), with guest vocals from award-winning actress and singer Beverley Knight MBE and Lynval Golding (The Specials).





PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

March 12-17, 2024

CIBC Theatre

18 W. Monroe St.



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-



time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?





ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan

March 19-24, 2024

CIBC Theatre

18 W. Monroe St.



This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.



ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Emilio and Gloria Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3,” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations, and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 23 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago’s Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

For more information and tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.