DEAR EVAN HANSEN Returns to Chicago for Run at CIBC Theatre

Broadway In Chicago has announced the acclaimed national touring production of the 2017 Best Musical Tony Award-winner Dear Evan Hansen will now play its limited 12-week engagement, July 7 September 27, 2020, at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe). Patrons who have purchased tickets at the James M. Nederlander Theatre will be moved to comparable seats at the CIBC Theatre, and new tickets will be provided by the end of June.

Following its sold-out Chicago premiere in February, Broadway In Chicago and Producer Stacey Mindich announced the touring production would return to Chicago by popular demand, making Chicago the first city to present a return engagement of Dear Evan Hansen and the tour's longest engagement to date.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy , Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

For more information, visit: www.dearevanhansen.com, www.instagram.com/dearevanhansen, www.twitter.com/dearevanhansen , www.facebook.com/DearEvanHansen

Individual tickets for Dear Evan Hansen are on-sale now and range from $85 - $175 with a select number of premium seats. There will be a limit of four (4) tickets per household. Tickets are available now for groups of 15 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.





