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DEAD GIRL'S QUINCEAÑERA Extends Run at Goodman Theatre

Dead Girl's Quinceañera now appears in the 400-seat flexible Owen Theatre through November 8. 

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DEAD GIRL'S QUINCEAÑERA Extends Run at Goodman Theatre

Dead Girl's Quinceañera by Phanésia Pharel—directed by Melia Bensussen has extended its run at The Goodman for five additional performances. The four-person ensemble cast of the world-premiere co-production with Barrington Stage and Hartford Stage remains intact for the extension week performances: Carmen Berkeley, Ariana Burks, Andrea Ferro and Jacqueline Guillén.

Part of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance's ninth annual famed Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Dead Girl's Quinceañera now appears in the 400-seat flexible Owen Theatre through November 8. 

Performances during the extension week include:

Thursday, November 5 at 7:30pm 
Friday, November 6 at 7:30pm 
Saturday, November 7 at 2pm and 7:30pm 
Sunday, November 8 at 2pm

FACT: Maria was last seen at her Quinceañera. FACT: The party ended early due to an unknown emergency. FACT: Maria has not responded to any messages in 19 hours. Now, her three best friends—armed with confidence, questionable clues and zero adult supervision—are on the case, racing against the clock to find out what happened. The pressures of Latine girlhood punctuate this “funny, touching and harrowing” (Talkin' Broadway) joy ride through the power and pleasure of adolescent friendships.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Goodman Quinceañera: Culture, Community & Celebration

October 23 | 6pm
Tickets: $7 (event only); $55 (event and performance)

Treat your inner adolescent to a joyful event celebrating culture and tradition—The Goodman's own Quinceañera. A CONTEXT event presented with the Latine Affinity Group, the evening features food, music, dancing, and quinceañera joy. Come as you are—or dress up in your best vestido. Use code CELEBRATE when purchasing a ticket online.

College Night 

October 28 | 6pm 
Tickets: $20 (reception and performance)

For only $20, students can experience Dead Girl's Quinceañera—plus a pre-show reception with all-you-can-eat pizza, soda and a discussion with a member of Goodman's Artistic Team. Use code COLLEGE when purchasing a ticket for this performance online; a valid ID will be required to pick up tickets at will call.

DEAD GIRL'S QUINCEAÑERA Extends Run at Goodman Theatre Image

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