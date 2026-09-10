DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM to Return to Chicago at The Auditorium

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The Auditorium (Chicago's landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) begins its 2026-27 Dance Season titled North American Dance with a highly anticipated performance by the acclaimed American ballet company Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH).

The evening marks the company's first return to Chicago since 2016. Dance Theatre of Harlem will present a trio of works from the company's extensive repertoire, including the recently revived Firebird - a legendary reimagining of the traditional ballet based on a Russian folktale set in a lush Caribbean world.

The one-night-only presentation takes place Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 PM at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr. Tickets are $44-$154 and are available at auditoriumtheatre.org or by calling The Auditorium's Box Office at 312.341.2300.

Debuted in 1982, Firebird tells a timeless tale of love over evil set to the iconic classical score by Igor Stravinsky with a twist. Featuring choreography by John Taras, this Firebird takes place in a vibrant Caribbean setting brought to life through the rich sets and revolutionary costumes designed by Geoffrey Holder. DTH captivated the world touring with Firebird, which helped solidify the company's reputation as a global leader of the art form. After a twenty-year hiatus, DTH revived Firebird with a bold new production featuring recreated sets and costumes by Holder's son artist Leo Holder - preserving the integrity of the original design while updating the work for a new era.

In addition to Firebird, the evening will also include a performance of Donizetti Variations – a lively and technically demanding series of dances choreographed by George Balanchine set to music from composer Gaetano Donizetti's opera Don Sebastian. Rounding out the evening is Return choreographed by DTH Artistic Director Robert Garland. Created for DTH's 30th anniversary, Return is a soulful, high-octane fusion of post-modern urbanism and neoclassicism set to the timeless music of James Brown and Aretha Franklin.

“The Auditorium is absolutely thrilled to welcome Dance Theatre of Harlem back to Chicago for the first time in a decade,” said Rich Regan, CEO of The Auditorium. “This is a truly special moment for our city and for everyone who loves the transformative power of dance. Founded by Arthur Mitchell—the first Black principal dancer of a major American ballet company—Dance Theatre of Harlem has spent more than five decades expanding our understanding of what ballet can be, who it can represent, and who gets to experience its beauty. This extraordinary program celebrates the remarkable depth, artistry, and stylistic range of the company, culminating in DTH's iconic reimagining of Firebird. It is a breathtaking work and an experience that simply must not be missed—not only for devoted dance lovers, but for anyone who wants to witness the power, beauty, and joy of live performance at its very best.”

About The Auditorium

The Auditorium, a National Historic Landmark in the heart of downtown Chicago, is a nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to bringing people together through extraordinary performances, education, and community engagement. Since opening in 1889, The Auditorium has been a defining part of Chicago's cultural and architectural legacy, presenting world-class music, dance, theater, and a broad range of artistic and civic programming within its iconic building designed by legendary architects Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler. Located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive - the center of Chicago, The Auditorium is committed to preserving and protecting its extraordinary historic home through ongoing preservation, restoration, stewardship, and care. Honoring its remarkable past while creating new experiences for audiences today, The Auditorium continues to inspire and connect people from Chicago and around the world. For more information and a complete calendar of events, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.

About Dance Theatre of Harlem

A singular force in the ballet world, New York-based company Dance Theatre of Harlem is internationally acclaimed for redefining what ballet looks like in the 21st century. With breathtaking athleticism and undeniable artistry, DTH bridges tradition and innovation—featuring beloved classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and Artistic Director Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate DTH founder Arthur Mitchell's belief that ballet belongs to everyone. Through performances, community engagement and arts education, the Company carries forward Dance Theatre of Harlem's message of empowerment through the arts for all. More information available at dancetheatreofharlem.org

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