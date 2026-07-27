Dance Theatre of Harlem to Return to Chicago at Auditorium Dance Season

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​The Auditorium will begin its 2026-27 Dance Season titled North American Dance with a performance by the acclaimed American ballet company Dance Theatre of Harlem. The evening marks the company's first return to Chicago since 2016. Dance Theatre of Harlem will present a trio of works from the company's extensive repertoire, including the recently revived Firebird - a legendary reimagining of the traditional ballet based on a Russian folktale set in a lush Caribbean world. The one-night-only presentation takes place Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 PM at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr. Tickets are $44-$154 and are available now.

Debuted in 1982, Firebird tells a timeless tale of love over evil set to the iconic classical score by Igor Stravinsky with a twist. Featuring choreography by John Taras, this Firebird takes place in a vibrant Caribbean setting brought to life through the rich sets and revolutionary costumes designed by Geoffrey Holder. DTH captivated the world touring with Firebird, which helped solidify the company's reputation as a global leader of the art form. After a twenty-year hiatus, DTH revived Firebird with a bold new production featuring recreated sets and costumes by Holder's son artist Leo Holder - preserving the integrity of the original design while updating the work for a new era.

In addition to Firebird, the evening will also include a performance of Donizetti Variations – a lively and technically demanding series of dances choreographed by George Balanchine set to music from composer Gaetano Donizetti's opera Don Sebastian. Rounding out the evening is Return choreographed by DTH Artistic Director Robert Garland. Created for DTH's 30th anniversary, Return is a soulful, high-octane fusion of post-modern urbanism and neoclassicism set to the timeless music of James Brown and Aretha Franklin.

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