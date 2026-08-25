Video: WFMT's Candice Agree Previews Lyric Opera of Chicago's 2026/27 Season

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Lyric Opera of Chicago posted a new video featuring WFMT host Candice Agree, who shares what she is most looking forward to in the company's 2026/27 Season. The clip offers a broadcaster's viewpoint on the lineup, adding another voice to Lyric's ongoing rollout of season preview content.

Lyric's 2026/27 Season includes seven operas spanning centuries and continents, four concerts, two live-to-picture film screenings, and the return of Lyric's summer musical tradition with a new production of Guys and Dolls. The season opens with Mozart's Don Giovanni, starring bass-baritone Christian Van Horn and conducted by Music Director Enrique Mazzola, running October 10 through November 1, 2026.

The season also brings Idina Menzel to the Lyric Opera House for a one-night concert on May 1, 2027, backed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra under conductor Edwin Outwater, marking her debut with the company. Agree's video adds to a series of promotional clips Lyric has released ahead of the season, following one in which Mazzola himself discussed the range of programming being assembled.

More on Agree's picks and the full season lineup can be found in Lyric's previous preview video with Enrique Mazzola, which outlines the breadth of productions Lyric is preparing to stage in the months ahead.

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