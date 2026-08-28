Video: Director Kenny Leon Discusses TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Steppenwolf

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Steppenwolf Theatre Company posted a new video featuring director Kenny Leon speaking about his upcoming production of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, described in the video as "extremely, extremely funny" ahead of its arrival on the Chicago stage.

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, follows brothers Lincoln and Booth, named in jest, as they navigate life in a shared apartment. Lincoln dresses like his namesake, reenacting his assassination for money and laughs, while Booth stays stuck in the apartment working tirelessly on his three-card hustle. Sibling rivalry and a lifetime of resentment come to a head in the fast-paced play.

Leon, a Tony Award-winning director, returns to Steppenwolf to stage Parks' play, with ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood going head-to-head in the production. Performances begin September 17 at Steppenwolf.

The production marks the opening of Steppenwolf's 51st season, a slate detailed further in a prior announcement of the season opener, which noted the production comes more than two decades after Parks' play first premiered.

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