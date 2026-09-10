Photos: DANCE FOR LIFE 35TH Raises Over $535,000 for Chicago Dancers
Ten major dance companies and choreographer Randy Duncan's world premiere finale contributed to the record fundraising performance.
Chicago Dance Health Fund, which provides financial relief for preventative healthcare and critical medical needs of Chicago dance industry professionals, welcomed nearly 1,700 people to its primary annual fundraiser, Dance for Life 35th Anniversary, Saturday August 22 at The Auditorium. More than 650 guests attended the After Party Gala, and 250 guests attended the preshow Anniversary Gala Dinner, both at Venue SIX10. From a combination of ticket sales, contributions, and sponsorships, Dance for Life raised more than $535,000—with post-event donations continuing to come in—to support The Fund.
Photo Credit: Cheryl Mann, Ren Picco-Freeman
Photo Credit: Cheryl Mann, Ren Picco-Freeman
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