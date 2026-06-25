DANCE FOR LIFE 35TH ANNIVERSARY Celebration Set for The Auditorium in Chicago

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Chicago Dance Health Fund, which provides financial relief for preventative healthcare and critical medical needs for Chicago dance industry professionals, has revealed the 12 works on the program for Dance for Life 35th Anniversary. The annual fundraiser takes place Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. A Gala Dinner takes place at 5 p.m. at Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, and the After Party following the performance also takes place at Venue SIX10.

The Program

(in alphabetical order by company)

Ballet 5:8 performs Grace in the Rush, choreographed by Stephanie Martinez to music by Gabriel Fauré. This sweeping meditation on womanhood-on being seen, becoming, giving, longing, and enduring-traces the arc of a woman's life from youthful vitality to the layered complexities of motherhood and partnership, revealing the beauty and the burden woven into her roles.

Chicago Dance Crash's world premiere LOUD, curated by KC Bevis with original movement by the dance artists to a new soundtrack, is a structured freestyle work performed by the company and guests-leaders and active practitioners in Chicago's street dance community, rooted in the freestyle foundations and cultural traditions of hip hop, litefeet, house, Chicago footwork, jerkin', and breaking. Through improvised movement and dynamic structured exchanges, LOUD celebrates self-expression, community, and the years of dedication behind each artist's craft, centering the embodied histories and current torchbearers of these evolving street dance art forms

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater offers Beyond Mortal, choreographed by Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer to music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This work imagines the moment when an artist casts off mortal thoughts-fear, doubt, perfectionism-and steps fully into their genius. It is a tribute to those who dare to ascend, both an offering and affirmation: Through art, we do not merely live-we become timeless.

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater brings back to The Auditorium its 2025 premiere Antecesores/Ancestors, choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Jose Torres to traditional flamenco music. Created as part of the company's 50th anniversary tribute to the songs and rhythms of Seville in Andalucía, the work pays homage to those who came before us in the world of Spanish dance and music

Giordano Dance Chicago performs excerpts from Sabroso, choreographed by Del Dominguez and Laura Flores to music by Monguito Santamaria, Tito Puente, and Machito. A delicious, flavorful Latin and rhythmic ballroom work for the entire company, Sabroso (excerpts) incorporates the cha cha, Latin swing/hustle, and mambo ballroom styles. This exciting piece is rousing, joyous, and leaves the audience hungry for more

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago shares an excerpt from Touch & Agree, choreographed by Juel D. Lane. This high-energy work explores the nuances of modern relationships to a soundtrack featuring Sam Cooke, James Blake, H.E.R., and Byrell the Great.

The Joffrey Ballet performs Robert Joffrey's Postcards to music by Erik Satie. This ballet depicts vignettes of Paris in the early 1900s, evoking fleeting relationships and whimsical memories, with challenging maneuvers and luscious classical movement

Robyn Mineko Williams and Artists presents an excerpt from Williams' Cloudline, a dreamlike work set to a cinematic soundtrack; music in the excerpt is by Ólafur Arnalds and Alice Sara Ott. Williams dedicates this performance to Randy Duncan.

Trinity Irish Dance Company shares an excerpt from SÉseacht, choreographed by Michelle Dorrance in collaboration with the TIDC dancers to music performed live and with original arrangements by the TIDC band. Dancing at sixes and sevens, this work is rooted in rhythms at once tribal and complex

Visceral Dance Chicago performs R E V E L, choreographed by Artistic Director Nick Pupillo to music by Maurice Ravel. This piece, which explores what it means to fully give in to a feeling, celebrate it, and let it take over completely, pushes the emotional edge of the Visceral experience, asking the audience to not just watch, but feel it.

Dance for Life revival

Also on the program is Red, Black & White, choreographed by Jeremy Plummer and Harrison McEldowney to music by fun., a returning work featuring dancers from throughout the Chicago community. The piece explores what we stand for, what drives us forward, and what it truly means to be alive. Through its powerful lyrics and dynamic choreography, this work becomes a celebration of unity, resilience, and the strength that emerges when we stand together for what we believe in.

Photo by Cheryl Mann.

World Premiere Finale

Choreographer Randy Duncan is creating a world premiere finale with Chicago-area dancers from the participating companies and beyond, as he has for most of the past 35 years. Chicago Dance Health Fund is honoring Duncan at this event for his contributions.

Photo of Duncan's 2023 finale As One by Michelle Reid.

Dance for Life 35th Anniversary Honorary Co-Chairs are Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Josephine Giannoulias. Co-Chairs are Sherry Zunker and Esther Jeles, and Gary Metzner and Scott Johnson.



Dance for Life, which benefits the Chicago Dance Health Fund, is a one-night-only event showcasing the city's variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together professional dance companies and dancers from throughout Chicago, who unite to support their peers by generously donating their time, energy, and artistry. Since its debut in 1992, Dance for Life has raised more than $8 million and presented more than 50 Chicago-based professional dance companies. The performance gives guests an opportunity to experience a range of dance genres, companies of different sizes and histories, and numerous choreographers, artists, and designers in one memorable evening each year. An additional beneficiary of Dance for Life is AIDS Foundation Chicago.

Chicago Dance Health Fund presents Dance for Life 35th Anniversary Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. The Gala Dinner at 5 p.m. and the After Party take place at Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago.

Tickets-$750 for the Gala Dinner, performance and After Party; $350 for the performance and After Party; $65-150 for the performance only-are available at 312.341.2300, auditoriumtheatre.org, and The Auditorium Box Office. Group tickets (10 or more) are available by calling 312.341.2300.



All programming is subject to change.

The mission of the Chicago Dance Health Fund is to foster the health and wellness of more than 150,000 Chicago dance professionals by providing financial support for preventative healthcare and critical medical needs. Anyone working in or retired from a professional capacity within Chicago's dance community-dancers, technical staff, administrators, choreographers, instructors, accompanists, and more-is eligible.



Chicago Dance Health Fund's health and wellness partners, who keep the Chicago dance community healthy and thriving, are American Cancer Society, Athletico, Entertainment Community Fund, Howard Brown Health, Season of Concern, and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.



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