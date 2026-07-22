& JULIET is Now Playing at The Auditorium in Chicago

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Broadway In Chicago is currently presenting the return engagement of & Juliet, 9-time Tony Award-nominated jukebox musical that flips the script on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love. Starring *NSYNC's Joey Fatone as Lance, & Juliet is now playing at The Auditorium through August 2.

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Fatone, a founding member of iconic boy band *NSYNC (a frequent Max Martin collaborator), made his Broadway debut in 2002 as ‘Mark’ in RENT, and went on to play ‘Seymour’ in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004 before joining the Broadway cast of & Juliet in the role of ‘Lance’ in 2025.

Joey Fatone first rose to fame as a member of the record-shattering, multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC; but his career as a global pop icon was just the beginning. Over the past decade he has gone on to find success as an actor, host, Broadway star, voiceover artist, dancer, and media personality with a number of hit television shows under his belt.

The North American touring company of & Juliet is helmed by 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as ‘Juliet’. The touring company includes Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Crystal Kellogg as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ CJ Eldred as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nico Ochoa as ‘May,’ Joseph Torres as ‘Romeo,’ and Noah Marlowe as ‘François.’

The ensemble includes Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht and Ryan Winkler.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century — Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

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