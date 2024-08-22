Crossroads Comedy Theater to Bring STUDY HALL To Chicago For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crossroads Comedy Theater, home to some of Philadelphia's most recognized comedy shows, is producing their flagship show, Study Hall: Comedy Inspired By Lectures, in Chicago for a one night only performance at Chicago's historic home of comedy - The Second City! Study Hall mixes real lectures from the world of academia and beyond with improv comedy to create a one of a kind show where audience members learn a little, laugh a lot, and leave without homework.

This entertaining and educational show will feature original Study Hall lecturer, Professor Michael Yudell (now at Arizona State University) and 2-3 other guests local to Chicago lecturing on a wide variety of topics that will provide fuel for improvised scenes created right on the spot by a collection of some of Chicago's best performers. This is a one night only event you do not want to miss!

STUDY HALL @ THE SECOND CITY BLACKOUT CABARET

Thursday, September 19th, 2024 @ 7:30p

30 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60610

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION

Study Hall: Comedy Inspired By Lectures has been running regularly in Philadelphia since 2011 and will soon debut in Indianapolis. Study Hall has been performed with The Franklin Institute, Academy of Natural Sciences, Museum of the American Revolution, Drexel University, University of Pennsylvania, Thomas Jefferson University, Arizona State University, and performs yearly at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Study Hall is coordinated by Crossroads Comedy Theater, a 501c3 company operating out of Indianapolis, Indiana. Interested in bringing Study Hall to your organization? Email StudyHall@xroadscomedy.com and let's make it happen. Read an article written about Study Hall for the American Historical Association.

