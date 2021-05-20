Corn Stock Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Showcase

Corn Stock Theatre has announced their 2021 Summer Showcase with three productions lined up to bring entertainment back under the Tent in Bradley Park.

All 2021 Summer Showcase information and updates can be found on Corn Stock Theatre's website at CornStockTheatre.com

Maggie Sloter, Grants/Fundraising Coordinator and Assistant Box Office Manager at Corn Stock says "We at Corn Stock Theatre can't wait to welcome everyone back this summer and are so thrilled that the tent is indeed rising in Upper Bradley Park. This summer is going to look different than it normally would, but our continued commitment to all keep all patrons and participants safe is our number one priority. We look forward to bringing our patrons the high-quality community theatre productions that we've all been missing."

With the goal to keep all patrons, volunteers, actors, and our community safe, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place around the Tent this summer, including wearing masks that cover your mouth and nose anytime when you are not seated with your pod, socially distanced seating, reduced capacity following the State of Illinois guidelines, encouraged hand sanitizing and hand washing, regularly sanitized public areas such as restrooms and seats, and more.

The show schedule is different this year with only three productions and twelve performances per production. Performances will only be on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for all three productions and there will not be a week off between productions. Ticket sales will begin as Early Access Ticketing for our Season Pass Holders on Tuesday, June 1st and then ticket sales will open for the public on Monday, June 14th. We are only selling individual tickets for this summer for all patrons, and we are encouraging patrons to order their tickets ahead of time, whether its online or by calling us, to ensure they get to see the shows they want to.

Kristin Whitaker, Chair of the Reopening Committee says "The Reopening Committee focused on finding a balance between providing live theatre while striving to keep our staff, casts, crews, and patrons safe. With the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic, you can imagine what a daunting task this was! I believe we've done our best to accomplish this, and I can't wait to bring theatre back to Corn Stock this summer. Hope to see you at the tent!"

Announcing Corn Stock Theatre's 2021 Summer Showcase Lineup!

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Created by David Grapes & Todd Olson

Book by Todd Olson

Original Production Directed by David Grapes

Show dates are July 8 - July 25 on Thursday-Sunday nights only at 7:30pm CST

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra is an award-winning music revue featuring more than 50 songs recorded by 'Old Blue Eyes'. This is not about impersonating Frank Sinatra rather it is a classy tribute to his style, his era and some of the 20th century's most beautiful songs. It is set in a stylish 1950's nightclub and performed by four singers who each bring out a facet of Sinatra with their vocal style. Some songs include "All of Me", "Fly Me to the Moon", "Love and Marriage", "I Get a Kick Out of You", "Moonlight Serenade", "Strangers in the Night", "Theme from New York New York" and "The Way You Look Tonight".

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield

Show dates are July 29 - August 15 on Thursday-Sunday nights only at 7:30pm CST

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Reduced Shakespeare Company's classic farce, two of its original writer/performers thoroughly revised the show to bring it up to date for 21st-century audiences, incorporating some of the funniest material from the numerous amateur and professional productions that have been performed throughout the world. The cultural touchstone that is THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged) [revised] was born when three inspired, charismatic comics, having honed their pass-the-hat act at Renaissance fairs, premiered their preposterous masterwork at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987. It quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London's longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre. THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged) [revised] is one of the world's most frequently produced plays and has been translated into several dozen languages. Featured are all 37 of Shakespeare's plays, meant to be performed in 97 minutes, by three actors. Fast paced, witty, and physical, it's full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)

Musical of Musicals is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals www.concordtheatricals.com

Music by Eric Rockwell

Lyrics by Joanne Bogart

Book by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart

Show dates are August 19 - September 5 on Thursday-Sunday nights only at 7:30pm CST

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is a musical about musicals! In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story becomes five delightful musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form, from Rodgers & Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim. The basic plot: June is an ingenue who can't pay rent and is threatened by her evil landlord. Will the handsome leading man come to the rescue? The variations are: a Rodgers & Hammerstein version, set in Kansas in August, complete with a dream ballet; a Sondheim version, featuring the landlord as a tortured artistic genius who slashes the throats of his tenants in revenge for not appreciating his work; a Jerry Herman version, as a splashy star vehicle; an Andrew Lloyd Webber version, a rock musical with themes borrowed from Puccini; and a Kander & Ebb version, set in a speakeasy in Chicago. This comic valentine to musical theatre was the longest-running show in the York Theatre Company's 35-year history before moving off-Broadway.

Corn Stock Theatre's Board President, Erin Craig, says "I cannot express how excited I am that live theatre is returning to the Tent this summer! We have done our best to continue to entertain through virtual shows, but there is nothing like hearing the roar of laughter or applause after a beautiful song. I hope our patrons are as eager as we are to have the show go on!"

