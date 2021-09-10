Congo Square's Radio Drama THE CLINIC Launches Today

Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square), one of the nation's premier African American theatres, launches its 2021-2022 season with THE CLINIC, introducing the old-school serial radio drama genre to a new, streaming audience. Created, written, acted, and produced by Congo Square ensemble members, THE CLINIC will air in four clever, cliffhanging segments, available for streaming starting today, September 9, for one month only, through October 10, 2021. Tune in by visiting www.congosquaretheatre.org/audio-series; a donation of $10.00 is suggested.

As described by its co-writers (and Congo Square ensemble members) Monifa Days and Javon Johnson, THE CLINIC is "a nod to the old school soap opera-style dramas that follows the journey of Dr. Latisha Bradley who is changing the world with a life-altering discovery that was meant to help all but only helps some. Everyone wants in. Dr. Bradley not only has to deal with changing the future of medicine but betrayal and matters of the heart."

Directed by Congo Square's Daniel Bryant, the cast includes fellow ensemble members Aimee K. Bryant, Aaron Todd Douglas, Tracey N. Bonner, Will Sims II, with guest artist Jonathan Perkins.

Also launching this month is the return of the company's valuable and virtual Congo Square Industry Training Institute (CITI), with ensemble member (and THE CLINIC actress) Tracey N. Bonner leading the four-part "Master the Art of Self-Tape" workshop Monday evenings starting September 12. To learn more about this and other CITI workshops, visit www.congosquaretheatre.org/citi.

The 2021-22 season, a mix of virtual and in-person programming, continues with a second season of the online sketch comedy series Hit 'Em on the Blackside (launching October 29); a return to live performances with the annual Festival on the Square and Vision Benefit (February 3-5, 2022); and the Chicago premiere of Aleshea Harris' community healing ritual What to Send Up When It Goes Down (Spring 2022 TBA).