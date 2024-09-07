Composer Karasis to Bring Music/Dance Event to Harper College

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Composer Dr, Michael Karasis Brings “ From Classic to Celtic” a concert of music and dance to the Performing Arts Center of Harper College on Saturday, Sept 28 at 3 PM.

Uber-talented IIlinois composer Dr. Michael Karasis' latest musical offering features an exciting collaboration with choreographer Judith Svalander and the Judith Svalander Dance Theatre performing the one-hour ballet Hail Scotland with full orchestra with the addition of Bagpipes, Recorders, EoDrahn, Tipper and Spoons.

Also on the program will be The Pale Blue Dot, a nine minute narrated piece of music describing the isolation of planet earth and its lack of importance in the scope of the cosmos. And Piano Concerto No 1, featuring soloist Michael Finley.

The music pieces will be performed by the Orchestra of From Classic to Celtic, under the direction of Tim Semanik. (Currently on the facility of Bradley University.)

The concert will take place at the Performing Arts Center of Harper College, Palatine, IL. The concert hall is handicapped accessible. Tickets are $25 General admission. Inquire about a Senior rate. Purchase tickets through the college box office, online at www/harpercollege.edu/boxoffice, or by phone at (847) 925-6100. For event updates go to jamieoreilly.com/events.

Dr. Michael James Karasis is an Illinois-based composer and violinist whose extensive over three decade musical resume includes compositions that range from large-scale works: classical symphonies, concerti for stringed instruments and piano, to orchestral suites, string quartets, sonatas, and chamber pieces, narrated works, tone poems, and full oratorios. Karasis' works have been performed by some of the finest area orchestras, ensembles and conductors. His connection to Harper Community Orchestra is particularly special, as the ensemble has performed several of his works in recent years, under the direction of the late conductor Tony Porter, and in July under the direction of Scott Uddenberg.

Listen to audio samples online here: https://www.jamieoreilly.com/dr-michael-karasis-composer1/

The Judith Svalander Dance Theatre is the resident dance company of the Woodstock Opera House, under the direction of Juidth Svalander and Julie Fiore Hirsch.

Choreography for this afternoon's performance of Hail Scotland is by Judith Svalander, owner of the Judith Svalander School of Ballet. Featured dancers are Lillia Kaye, Daniel Lossev, Clarissa Fiore, Kathyrn Rowley, Ella Weylan/

Ms. Svalander is a former professional dancer with the Swedish National Theatre, dancing for ten years throughout Northern Europe and the US, in ballet companies, on film and television; performing for thousands of people as well as royalty. Her return to the US gave way to the opening of her dance school where she has guided hundreds for students for 50 years. Leading many to professional dance careers, in addition to cultivating a spirit of dance.

Judith Svalander Calendar: https://www.svalanderschool.org/calendar

Comments