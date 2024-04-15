Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance & More Set for Auditorium Theatre 24-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago’s National Landmark Auditorium Theatre has revealed its 2024-25 performance season presenting a vibrant mix of contemporary and culturally significant dance companies, and the return of the Auditorium’s powerful Too Hot to Handel concert presentation. Kicking off the season October 19 is the rousing return of Step Afrika!, the first professional dance company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, now marking its 30th Anniversary.

Next, back by popular demand, Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah, the lively jazz and gospel spin on Messiah by G.F. Handel, returns after a two-year hiatus for two performances commemorating the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, January 11 & 12, 2025. Then, fresh off the resounding success of its David Bowie tribute, Star Dust, presented at the Auditorium this past season, Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to pay homage to another rock icon, the band U2, February 7.

March 2025 begins with a full weekend of the stunning and visually opulent history, culture, music, and dance of Mexico with Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez March 1 & 2, followed by one of the most eagerly anticipated cultural events of every Spring - the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, March 5-9. The prominent NYC-based contemporary dance company Parsons Dance makes its full company Auditorium Theatre debut April 12.

The season closes with two gems from Chicago’s own robust dance scene: South Chicago Dance Theatre – a contemporary company led by the darling of the Chicago dance world, Kia Smith – May 3- and the genre-bending Hiplet Ballerinas, whose unique combination of classical pointe technique and hip-hop propelled them to fan-favorite status on America’s Got Talent, close the season May 17.



“The Auditorium Theatre’s 2024-25 season is a joyful mix of beloved classics and exciting new productions,” says Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. “The returns of perennial Auditorium favorites like the newly revamped Too Hot to Handel, the jubilant Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez, and of course the always dynamic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are interspersed with debuts by companies like Parsons Dance and the Hiplet Ballerinas. The season is packed with local, national, and international talent showcasing top performers in an incredibly diverse array of styles that befits the Auditorium’s reputation as The Theatre for the People.”



In addition, the popular Auditorium Philms Concert series, a new multi-media experience presenting iconic films brought to life with scores performed in concert by the Chicago Philharmonic, continues its inaugural 2024 season with the North American debut of Bram Stoker’s Dracula November 9; and the pop holiday fan favorite, Love Actually December 7. Single tickets for the Auditorium Philms series are now on sale, plus subscription packages with discounted tickets are available for as few as two films. Find out more information about the series at auditoriumtheatre.org/.



2024-25 SEASON OFFERINGS:

(In chronological order, all programming subject to change)



Step Afrika!

Saturday, October 19, 2024 | 7:30PM

Tickets: $29-$79



Celebrating its 30th Anniversary season, Step Afrika! is the world’s leading authority on the artform of stepping. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.



Too Hot to Handel

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 6PM

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 3PM

Tickets: $39-$99



Back by popular demand, Too Hot to Handel, the jazz-gospel-rock-funk version of one of the most beloved pieces from the classical music canon, G.F. Handel’s oratorio Messiah, returns to the Auditorium Theatre for the first time since December 2022 to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah reinvents the original musical material from Messiah, using scat, backbeats, jazz and gospel vocals, and instrumental improvisation. New in 2025, George Stelluto, associate conductor of the Ravinia Festival and music director of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, conducts and director Joan Curto returns to create an event that’s more theatrical than ever. A powerhouse 100-voice chorus is joined by a chamber orchestra and jazz combo made up of Chicagoland musicians, and gifted solo vocalists Alfreda Burke, Rodrick Dixon, and Karen-Marie Richardson and pianist Alvin Waddles.



Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Friday, February 7, 2025 | 7:30PM

Tickets: $39-$129



In the 2023-24 season, Complexions Contemporary Ballet brought the Auditorium Theatre house down with Star Dust, the rollicking tribute to rock icon David Bowie. Next season, the New York City-based contemporary dance company known for its unique mixture of methods, styles, and cultures, will return to pay homage to another rock legend, the band U2. Founded in 1994 by Alvin Ailey Dance alumni Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 30th anniversary this season.



Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez

Saturday, March 1, 2025 | 7:30PM

Sunday, March 2, 2025 | 3PM

Tickets: $30-$120

For over 70 years, Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez has brought the stunning and visually opulent history, culture, music, and dance of Mexico to audiences across the world. Founded by renowned choreographer, the late Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklorico de Mexico is one of the most famous dance companies in the world. Performances include traditional Mexican dance, music, and costumes representing the entire history of Mexico from the pre-Columbian era through the Spanish colonial period all the way to modern day.



Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

March 5-9, 2025 – Wed 7:30PM | Thu 7:30PM | Fri 7:30PM | Sat 1PM | Sat 7:30PM | Sun 3PM

Tickets: $39 - $149



Every year, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s week of performances at the Auditorium Theatre –

the company’s artistic home in Chicago – is one of the can’t-miss cultural events of the Spring season. The 2024-25 performances will mark Alvin Ailey Dance Theater’s 56th engagement at the Auditorium. In 1958, Alvin Ailey and a small group of young Black modern dancers took the stage in New York City and forever changed the perception of American dance and culture. Its 2023-24 season engagement launches April 17, 2024, featuring a mix of Chicago premieres and beloved classics by Alvin Ailey and current choreographic talent.



Parsons Dance

Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 7:30PM

Tickets: $30-$120

Celebrating 40 years since its founding, Parsons Dance, a contemporary dance company based in New York City, makes its full company Auditorium Theatre debut in 2025. Founded by esteemed choreographer David Parsons, the mission of Parsons Dance is to bring life-affirming performances and joy to audiences worldwide and, through education and outreach programs, to sustain an appreciation for dance. Parsons Dance embraces the power of diversity and inclusion to enhance awareness and empathy, engage with audiences of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, uplift individuals and bring people together.



South Chicago Dance Theatre

Saturday, May 3, 2025 | 7:30PM

Tickets: $39-$89



Chicago’s own South Chicago Dance Theatre is a cutting-edge multi-cultural dance that seamlessly fuses classical and contemporary dance styles while preserving historic dance work. Led by the indomitable Kia Smith, South Chicago Dance Theatre returns to the Auditorium Theatre for the third season in a row after the smash hit Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley – a world premiere work based on Smith’s memories of iconic Chicago jazz history – in the 2022-23 season, and New Horizons featuring six world premieres from top local, national and international choreographers – this April 27.



Hiplet Ballerinas

Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 7:30PM

Tickets: $39-$89



Created by Artistic Director Homer Hans Bryant, Hiplet, a fusion between classical pointe technique, Hip-Hop and a variety of other dance styles, was specifically designed to make ballet accessible to all people. Based in Chicago, the Hiplet Ballerinas perform all over the world and became fan favorites on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. This performance of the genre-bending Hiplet Ballerinas who wowed Auditorium Theatre Audiences at Dance for Life in 2023, will mark the company's first solo evening performance on the Auditorium stage.



SUBSCRIPTIONS

Subscriptions for the Auditorium Theatre’s 2024-25 season are on sale now. Subscribers can create their own series by purchasing tickets for any three or more shows in the season and receive 10%-30% discounts on tickets in addition to other subscriber benefits including access to the best seats, exclusive access to added events, reduced fees, free ticket replacement and exchanges, special access to Fireside Chats with guest artists, and more! Subscriptions are now on sale at auditoriumtheatre.org, by calling 312.341.2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E Ida B Wells Drive in Chicago, IL. Click here for phone and in-person hours. Special ticket pricing is available for groups and students; please visit auditoriumtheatre.org for more information. Single tickets go on sale starting May 15.

