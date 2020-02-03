Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait To Play The Den Theatre

Acclaimed comedian Bobcat Goldthwait brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for four performances March 6 - 7, 2020 at The Den Theatre's Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($22 general admission) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 21+.

Over the years Bobcat Goldthwait has amassed legions of fans with his brutally honest, outrageous and off-beat comedy that has made him one of the most recognizable comedians in show business today. Goldthwait is as edgy as ever and his stand-up continues to draw crowds to comedy venues across the country with his hilarious riffs on his personal life, politics and humorous stories about his over 30 years in show business.

Bobcat's creative imagination combined with his undeniable gift to write and direct is clearly displayed on the big screen and television. In 2018, he created Tru TV's second-ever scripted series, Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters, a genre-mashing, scripted anthology comedy series bringing viewers twisted morality tales from the darkly witty mind of the four-time Sundance Award-winning writer and director. He also directed several episodes of the Tru TV series Those Who Can't and wrote and directed the pilot for Amazon's Love You More with Michael Patrick King and Bridget Everett

As a filmmaker, Goldthwait has come a long way since the 1991 debut of his first movie Shakes the Clown. Since then he has continued to pursue his passion for writing and directing movies. His imaginative eye behind the camera caught the attention of Esquire magazine, which named his 2013's "Director of the Year." His seventh and most recent big screen achievement is the Sundance nominated film Call Me Lucky. The critically acclaimed film bravely tells Barry Crimmins' incredible story. Bobcat's movie accomplishments also include Willow Creek, God Bless America, Windy City Heat, Sleeping Dogs Lie and World's Greatest Dad, which starred Robin Williams.

Goldthwait unleashed his one-of-a-kind brand of comedy in his Showtime one-hour special and DVD entitled "You Don't Look the Same Either." The genre-defying Police Academy alum returned with a self-deprecating and topical instant comedy classic, taking the audience on a hilarious journey through his 30-year career as an '80s icon, to the guy who lit The Tonight Show set on fire...literally!

In addition to his big screen resume, Bobcat has shared his behind-the-camera talents on several television shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Demetri Martin Show, The Chappelle Show, The Man Show, Maron and Crank Yankers. He has also directed multiple comedy specials throughout his career, most recently Patton Oswalt's latest special for Netflix.

Bobcat has also starred in several HBO specials and a slew of television appearances too numerous to mention. He continues to push the envelope with his unique brand of humor headlining major comedy clubs across the country.





