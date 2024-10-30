Color Factory And BLUE MAN GROUP Prepare To Paint The Town Blue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Color Factory is inviting guests to Paint the Town Blue in joint celebration with Blue Man Group, the global entertainment phenomenon known for its award-winning theatrical production, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations.

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable color experience throughout the city starting November 1st. A limited time Paint the Town Blue bundle ($97 each) will provide 20% off tickets to both Color Factory Chicago and Blue Man Group Chicago. There is no better way to take friends and family out on the town this holiday season to create colorful memories together.

The beloved Color Factory destination - voted America’s #1 immersive art experience this year - brings Chicagoans color experiences that engage all the senses, including installations throughout its 15 rooms and local artist partnerships across over 25,000 square feet. Color Factory wants all its visitors to experience artful wonder and to engage their senses in unexpected ways. Above all, Color Factory seeks to make the joy of art and color accessible.

Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Reaching more than 50 million people worldwide, Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.

The Paint the Town Blue package includes an "Anytime" Color Factory ticket, which means the guest will select a specific date at check out and then can start the experience any time that day. Instructions on how to redeem their Blue Man Group ticket will be provided in their purchase confirmation email - they will need to reach out to the Blue Man Group box office with proof of purchase. Tickets must be used by December 31, 2024.

For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit: https://colorfactory.co/chicago/.

