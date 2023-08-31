Collaboraction Radio Unveils September Guests

Listen to Collaboraction Radio live, every Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. CST on WCPT 820 AM, Chicago’s Progressive Talk.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

Collaboraction Radio Unveils September Guests

Chicago’s Collaboraction Theatre Company has released its September guest list for Collaboraction Radio, live, every Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. CST on WCPT 820 AM, Chicago’s Progressive Talk.

Joining hosts Anthony Moseley, Carla Stillwell and contributor Dr. Marcus Robinson live, in-studio this Saturday and through September are:

September 2:  A special Labor Day weekend edition with internationally recognized organizer of pay and labor equity in the arts Elsa Hiltner (On Our Team, Lawyers for the Creative Arts), joined by award-winning bilingual artist, activist and producer Jasmin Cardenas (WorkersTEATRO) in the artist spotlight.  

September 9: Pilar Audain, Associate Director, Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation-Greater Chicago, housed at The Chicago Community Trust, will share about her critical work. Artists from Artemisia Theatre’s A Hit Dog Will Holler also will perform an excerpt from their new show.

September 16: Jorge Valdivia, Executive Director, Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), previews the 6th Destinos, Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, September 28-November 12.

September 23:  Jamie Kalven, Founder of the Invisible Institute, shares how the South Side non-profit journalism company holds public institutions accountable.

Collaboraction Radio is Collaboraction’s new way to gather Chicagoans and people worldwide around the company’s digital campfire to inspire new ideas, empathy, dialogue and action around today’s most critical social issues. 

Each week, Collaboraction features news, talk, commentary, guest interviews with social justice warriors and live performances by Chicago artists who are creating positive change. Listeners enjoy a fast-paced hour of timely conversation, comedy, storytelling, spoken word and digital theater, all rooted in positive social justice. In addition to the live radio broadcast, audiences around the world can watch and interact with the show’s livestream on Facebook or YouTube



