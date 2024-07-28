Chicago's Glass Apple Theatre to Open THIS ONE WILL GROW This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago's Glass Apple Theatre, Ltd., has announced their surprise opening of playwright Richard James Zieman's new play, This One Will Grow on the Schwartz Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, Chicago, IL, 60660 on Friday August 2, 2024.

In Zieman's new play, Joyce and her three daughters are together again under one roof for the first time in years, but the combustible nature of their personalities brings to the surface years of simmering resentments and slights and threatens to destroy their last chance at reconciliation.

Jacqueline Grandt leads the ensemble as Joyce and, as her daughters, Evelyn Leary, Mindy Shore, and Lilah Weisman round out the cast. The play is directed by acclaimed Chicago director Cheryl Snodgrass.

On the design team, Sam Stephen and DJ Douglass return to Glass Apple, designing light and sound, respectively. Glass Apple newcomers Marquecia Jordan (Costume Designer) and Michael Szeles (Props Designer) join returning scenic designer Lauren M. Nichols to complete a powerhouse of Chicago storefront talent behind the scenes. This One Will Grow is being stage managed by Glass Apple's production manager Ally Wetz.

Performances are 7:30pm Thursday-Saturday, 3pm Sundays only until September 1, 2024.

Tickets are $25 general seating.

For tickets call (773) 338-2177, or visit raventheatre.com

