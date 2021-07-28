Chicago Theatres Plan For Venue Reopenings

The League of Chicago Theatres announces the long-awaited reopening of the robust Chicago theatre industry.

"After more than a year of introspection, planning, and change while theatres have been closed, it is a thrill to have live theatre back-and to experience this great, collective art form in Chicago again," comments League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp.

A list of season openers follow. For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Available half-price tickets will be listed at HotTix.org.

Chicago theatres prioritize safely gathering. Patrons are encouraged to confirm current protocols at each theatre. Shows and protocols are subject to change.

Now Open

The Second City reopened its Chicago venue with two productions: Happy To Be Here on the Mainstage, and Safer, Shorter & Still So Funny at e.t.c. The Second City welcomes back audiences with 60-minute shows Thursdays through Sundays. secondcity.com

Teatro ZinZanni returned on July 8 with a cast of comedians, aerialists, acrobats, singers, dancers, and a gourmet meal inside the Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel. zinzanni.com/Chicago

MadKap Productions reopened July 10 with the world premiere of the new musical Cooking with Bubbie, starring Popular Chicago comedienne Jan Slavin and Gold Coast award-winner Carla Gordon alternating as "Bubbie" at the Skokie Theatre. Playing through August 22. skokietheatre.org/madkap.html

Corn Productions reopened on July 16 and is now playing Haunted: The Improvised Ghost Hunters on Saturday nights through August 27. cornservatory.org

The Annoyance returned mid-July with a variety of comedy and improv shows at their Lakeview theatre including Dick Wolf: Special IMPROV Unit, Fire & Beer: The Annoyance House Ensemble, Hitch*Cocktails, and SuperHuman among others. theannoyance.com

Opening Soon

Goodman Theatre resumes in-person performances of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Lilli-Anne Brown on July 30 - August 29. goodmantheatre.org

Dennis Watkins returns to perform live magic in The Magic Parlour at The Palmer House beginning August 6. themagicparlourchicago.com

Drunk Shakespeare returns to performing in the Loop at The Lion Theatre starting August 6. drunkshakespeare.com

Paramount Theatre produces the regional premiere of the flashy, sexy story of Kinky Boots, August 18 - October 17. paramountaurora.com

Music Theater Works tells the sunny tale of Mamma Mia! through the music of Abba at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, August 19 - 29. musictheaterworks.com

PrideArts' season opener will be the American premiere of The Things I Never Could Tell Steven, August 19 - September 19. pridearts.org

Theater Wit opens its venue with the return of Mr. Burns, a post electric play, an open run beginning August 27. theaterwit.org

City Lit Theater opens the world premiere adaptation of Thirteen Days running September 10 - October 24. citylit.org

Marriott Theatre celebrates the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb with The World Goes 'Round opening on September 15. marriotttheatre.com

Chicago Opera Theater performs Carmen in concert at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance on September 16 and 18. chicagooperatheater.org

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre begins their season by transporting audiences to the 1960s with SHOUT: A Mod Musical September 16 - October 30. metropolisarts.com

The Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its season September 17 with a new production of Macbeth, marking the inaugural production of Music Director Enrique Mazzola's tenure. lyricopera.org

Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest opens its Mainstage season on September 18 with Brighton Beach Memoirs. citadeltheatre.org

Chicago Symphony Orchestra opens its next season with Muti Conducts Saint-Georges, Price & Beethoven 3 on September 23. cso.org

Northlight Theatre opens with a tour-de-force performance by Bethany Thomas in Songs for Nobodies, celebrating the music of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holliday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas from September 23 - October 31. northlight.org

The Factory Theater in Rogers Park presents Last Night in Karaoke Town, October 1 - November 6. thefactorytheater.com

Broadway In Chicago presents Rent at the CIBC Theatre from October 5 - 10 in the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" tour. broadwayinchicago.com

Mercury Theater Chicago returns to the stage with Sister Act the musical based on the 1992 film, November 5 - January 9. mercurytheaterchicago.com

Harris Theater for Music and Dance returns October 5 with its Mix At Six series featuring Nathalie Joachim + Spektral Quartet in a celebration of Haitian female artists. harristheaterchicago.org

Rick Bayless and Windy City Playhouse opens its run of the new immersive theater, food, and farce experience A Recipe for Disaster at Petterino's in the Loop on October 6. windycityplayhouse.com

Court Theatre produces The Tragedy of Othello, the Moor of Venice live from October 7 - November 21 on a set that places audience in the middle of the action, along with an at-home, on-demand streaming option. courttheatre.org

Beverly Theatre Guild begins its new season with Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical from October 8 -10. btgonline.org

Black Button Eyes Productions opens Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog at The Edge Theater to benefit the charity Season of Concern on October 8. blackbuttoneyes.com

The Den Theatre presents four stand-up comedians to kick off its season this fall, beginning with Erik Griffin October 8 & 9. thedentheatre.com

First Folio Theatre returns to in-person performances with The Jigsaw Bride: A Frankenstein Story, an eerie and suspenseful tale, playing October 13 - November 14. firstfolio.org

The Joffrey Ballet marks its return to the stage with Home: a Celebration, mixed repertory of original work and a beloved classic by co-founder Gerald Arpino from October 13 - 24. joffrey.org

The Auditorium Theatre welcomes back resident company Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater as part of their "Made in Chicago Dance Series" on October 16. auditoriumtheatre.org

Raven Theatre begins its season with the world premiere of Joshua Allen's The Last Pair of Earlies playing October 27 - December 12. raventheatre.com

Broadway In Chicago presents the pre-Broadway premiere of Paradise Square at the Nederlander Theatre November 2 - December 5. broadwayinchicago.com

Steppenwolf Theatre Company revives Tracy Letts' mind-bending cult classic Bug November 11 - December 12. steppenwolf.org

