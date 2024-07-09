Chicago Theaters To Perform At Sundays On State This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The League of Chicago Theatre's will bring an abundance of live theatre, music, and dance performances to the Randolph Stage at Sundays on State on July 14, 2024 from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

The internationally acclaimed, award-winning event series Sundays on State transforms Chicago's most iconic street and has welcomed over one million people. Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited to this free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping, and local attractions in the heart of everyone’s neighborhood – the Loop.



The Randolph Stage performance schedule for Sunday, July 14 is as follows:

11:00am-11:30am: Cowboy Neal – About Face Theatre

12:00pm-12:30pm: Jeffery Lyle Segal Tribute to Tony Bennett

1:00pm-2:00pm: Hōkūle’a Academy of Polynesian Arts

2:30pm-3:00pm: Chicago Dance Crash

3:30pm-4:00pm: Second City Outlaws

4:30pm-5:30pm: The Best of iO Improv

﻿About Sundays on State

The internationally acclaimed, award-winning event series, Sundays on State, transforms Chicago's most iconic street, State Street, when it closes to vehicular traffic from Lake to Adams on select dates each summer. Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond unite for a free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping, and local attractions in the heart of everyone’s neighborhood – the Loop. Chicago Loop Alliance's Sundays on State series accelerates the economic recovery, unites the community, and creates joy! Sundays on State events have welcomed over one million people to Chicago’s most iconic street. 91 percent of activation participants come from underrepresented business owners.

Sundays on State is a project of Chicago Loop Alliance in partnership with Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation and Special Service Area #1-2015. The events are supported by a Chicago Presents grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events. Supporting sponsors are Allstate Insurance Company, Macy’s and Target. The event sponsor is Block 37. Community sponsors are CannonDesign, Choose Chicago, Concorde New Media, Divvy, Flyover, Millennium Garages, NASCAR Chicago Street Race, and StarEvents.

For additional information about Sundays on State visit https://loopchicago.com/events/sundays-on-state/.



