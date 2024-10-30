Chicago Tap Theatre Reveals Season and New Company Member Roxy King

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Tap Theatre has recently returned from a successful European Tour and has announced its 2024-2025 season and that Roxanne “Roxy” King is a new company member. King began her tap career in the DC-Metro area and was one of the first and longest running members of the Metropolitan Youth Tap Ensemble where she traveled the country to study and perform amongst her peers. She has since expanded her tap dancing travels all over the world touring withcompanies such as Music from the Sole and Michela Lerman's Love Movement. King will perform with the full CTT ensemble in the company's 22nd season. For more information on the latest company updates and its 22nd season go to ChicagoTapTheatre.com.

“Coming off a blockbuster 21st season, we are incredibly excited for our upcoming year. Season 22 will feature many new choreographic premieres plus a commission from one of the leading voices in tap dance, Broadway veteran Lisa Latouche. Add to that the addition of young phenom Roxy King and another full season of touring around the country spreading the word about Chicago tap dance and you can see why we are so jazzed for what this year will bring,” shared Chicago Tap Theatre Founder and Artistic Director Mark Yonally.

The 2024-2025 Chicago Tap Theatre season Includes, productions, in chronological order, and its 2024 - 2025 tour:

Chicago Tap Allstars Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Tickets are $30-$75

Purchase tickets at our.show/cta2024

Chicago Tap Allstars' Winter Wonderland includes CTA Members Chicago Tap Theatre andM.A.D.D. Rhythms as well as some of Chicago's finest independent tap dancers,and young performers following in their footsteps. The artists will gather at the Harold Washington Cultural Center for a Tap holiday performance commemorating the holidays with dances themed to Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and the winter season.

Chicago Tap Theatre presents Chicago Tap Theatre's Spring Repertory Show

Friday, Feb 28, 2025 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. (Saturday, March 1 is the Gala Performance. There will be no regular tickets for this performance, only gala)

The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ticket price $25-$75

Gala tickets: $150

Tickets on sale at a later date visit Chicagotaptheatre.com for more information.

Join Chicago Tap Theatre for their mid-season production featuring new works by Tap Dancer, Historian, and Filmmaker Lisa La Touche, as well as the company's own Mark Yonally, Sterling Harris, and Molly Smith. A lively mosaic of choreographic talent, CTT's Spring Repertory show is not one to miss!

NOTE: CTT's annual fundraising gala will immediately follow the Saturday, March 1 performance.

Chicago Tap Theatre presents Chicago Tap Theatre's Summer Tap Dance Artist Spotlight Show Directed by Sterling Harris

The Edge Theatre, 5451 N. Broadway Ave.

Thursday, June 5, Friday, June 6, Saturday, June 7 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 2 p.m.

Ticket price $35-$75

Tickets on sale at a later date visit Chicagotaptheatre.com for more information.

This summer, experience an all new tap dance production featuring direction by Sterling Harris, an undeniable standout amongst young artists in tap dance today, and choreography by CTT company members and guests.

Chicago Tap Theatre on Tour

Throughout 2024 - 2025, Chicago Tap Theatre continues to tour a variety of productions. For the most recent tour additions, go to ChicagoTapTheatre.com.

Current Tour Schedule includes:

Thursday, Oct. 17

Lakewood Cultural Center, Colorado Springs, CO

Tickets and more information

Friday, Oct. 18

Louisa Performing Arts Center, Colorado Springs, CO

Tickets and more information

Sunday, Oct. 20

Lander Valley High School, Lander, WY

Tickets and more information

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025

The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at McKendree University, Lebanon IL

Tickets and more information

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Hamilton Performing Arts Center

Tickets and more information

Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17, 2025

Des Moines Civic Center

Tickets and more information

Special appearances include:

Chicago Gay Men's Chorus Holiday Show

Friday, December 6, Sunday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 12

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts inSkokie, Skokie, IL

Comments