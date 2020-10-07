Chicago Phil Brass Quintet Returns to North Shore Center for OUT BACK SUMMER SESSION

The outdoor, socially-distanced concert will take place on October 11.

On October 11, Chicago Phil Chamber returns for its second outdoor, socially-distanced concert of the season, Chicago Phil Brass, in the parking lot of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie .

Five Chicago Philharmonic's musician members: Bill Denton, trumpet; Mike Brozick, trumpet; Fritz Foss, horn; Jeremy Moeller, trombone; Matthew Gaunt, tuba will be performing Sunday's chamber concert. Audiences will enjoy an energizing mix of popular and classic brass music on what is forecasted to be a sunny October Sunday afternoon.

The program begins with one of the all-time classic brass compositions of the 20th century, John Cheetham's Scherzo. A classic in brass quintet repertoire, Scherzo was an immediate success when it was written. Air Pour Les Trompettes, Irving Rosenthal's arrangement of Bach's Suite in A, showcases the trumpet. A Russian favorite, Ewald's delightful Romantic style Quintet No. 1 is sure to please, featuring a charming Russian folk song in the third movement. Continuing with other folk melodies is Ralph Vaughan Williams' English Folk Song Suite weaving nine folk songs into three movements and was first written for a traditional British military band.

Selections from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story (1957) transitions the audience into the program's second half with popular songs like "I Feel Pretty" and "Maria" from a tale of "star-cross'd lovers" inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Two brass ballads from Gershwin including "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess (1935) and "Our Love Is Here To Stay" from The Goldwyn Follies (1938) will take the audience to the jazzy days of the 1930s. Whisking you away to London's jazz era is Sherwin's "A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square." Toes will tap when the upbeat tune "That's a Plenty" from Lew Pollack begins. "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" is a gospel song that is equally popular in its instrumental and vocal versions. Tritsch - Tratsch Polka from Johann Strauss Jr. closes the program.

Chicago Phil Brass is presented as a part of North Shore Center's Out Back Summer Sessions, a series hosted in the venue's 31,000 square-foot parking lot. Patrons can purchase 2-6 tickets, and will be assigned a section of the parking lot by the North Shore Center box office to ensure proper distancing. Masks are required. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.

"OUT BACK SUMMER SESSIONS" - CHICAGO PHIL BRASS

Sunday, October 11 2020

4PM, Live Event

Seating will be pre-assigned to maximize social distancing; patrons are expected to wear a face mask.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/chicago-phil-chamber-brass-quintet/

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - THE DREAM

Sunday, November 1 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-the-dream/

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - David Perry + FRIENDS

Sunday, December 6 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-david-perry-friends/

