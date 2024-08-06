Chicago Magic Lounge to Present MR. DANNY'S MAGIC IN SESSION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Magic Lounge will present the final Artist-In-Residence show of the 2024 season, Mr. Danny’s Magic in Session. A high school chemistry teacher by day, magician Danny Rudnick brings together his two passions, magic and science, in a unique and highly interactive show where audiences will learn that it really is more fun when you know how it's done. Magic in Session runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 2 – December 18, 2024.

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.



By day, Mister Danny is Mister Rudnick, an advanced high school chemistry teacher. By night (and weekends and summer break), he practices his lifelong passion as an award-winning professional magician. In Magic in Session, Mister Danny fuses his two professional personas into one, presenting awe-inspiring magic that he has perfected over years of practice and study in a way only a science teacher can. While most magicians go to great lengths to conceal the secrets of magic, Mister Danny believes that the secret is the best part!



About Danny Rudnick

Danny Rudnick is an award-winning magician AND a highly respected high school science teacher with a wealth of experience in both fields.



In the magic world, "Mister Danny" has been doing magic since he was five. He is a fan-favorite at the Chicago Magic Lounge, regularly performing his parlor act on the Harry Blackstone Cabaret stage, featuring his close-up in The 654 Club, and performing family-friendly magic for The Family Show. Danny also performs regularly at corporate events, private parties, and monthly for the University of Chicago Children's Hospital. He has won awards in competitions sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians and was the editor and annotator of the book The Complete Al Leech. Because you can't keep the teacher out of the magic, Mister Danny has also taught magic to children as the founder and lead counselor of the Magic Inc. Summer Magic Camp, which he led for over ten years, and adults as the first Headmaster of the Chicago Magic College at the Chicago Magic Lounge.



In education, Danny Rudnick teaches advanced chemistry and integrated science at Beacon Academy in Evanston, IL. Recently, his master's degree research study, "Use of Magic Tricks as Analogies in the Science Classroom," was published in The European Journal of Mathematics and Science Education (https://doi.org/10.12973/ejmse.5.2.105). He has also presented at events for the Science of Magic Association (SOMA), an organization that promotes rigorous research directed toward understanding the nature, function, and underlying mechanisms of magic. He performed in their 2019 convention gala show and presented in a webinar in 2021, alongside Professor Richard Wiseman, on Educating with Magic. Additionally, he is a regular guest presenter in Prof. Anthony Barnhart's "Cognitive Science of Magic" course at Carthage College, discussing the impact of cognitive science on performing magic for children.



Magic in Session will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 2 – December 18, 2024. Tickets are priced $42.50 (Main Floor) and $47.50 (Front Row).



Comments