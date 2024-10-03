Chicago Magic Lounge Reveals Holiday Season Lineup of Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, unveiled its specially-curated lineup of shows this holiday season. From spooky mischief to dazzling sleight of hand, Chicago Magic Lounge has on offer shows that promise to add the perfect dose of mystery and delight to your holidays. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online.

Also on offer for the remainder of 2024 is the final Artist-In-Residence show of the year, Mister Danny’s Magic in Session. A high school chemistry teacher by day, magician Danny Rudnick brings together his two passions, magic and science, in a unique and highly interactive show where audiences will learn that it really is more fun when you know how it's done. Magic in Session runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 2 – December 18, 2024.

The 2024 Holiday Lineup Includes:

The Signature Show: Halloween Spooktacular

Thursday, October 31 @ 7pm

Tickets: Front Row $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $75, Mezzanine $61.50

Prepare for a wickedly entertaining night of magic and comedy at our special one-night-only Halloween event! Join us on Thursday, October 31, for The Signature Show: Halloween Spooktacular, a wickedly fun evening of magic and mischief.

Featuring the frightfully talented Luis Carreon and Justin Purcell on the main stage and hosted by the eerie-sistibly funny Maurice Creepalier (Ed Furman), this show promises a night that will haunt your memories. True to Chicago-style magic, the first hour will feature walk-around magic performed right at your table by our resident magicians.

Guests who purchase tickets for the Front Row, Main Floor Cabaret, and Main Floor Banquette are invited to an exclusive close-up magic performance by the devilishly deceptive Paige Thompson directly after the main stage show in our 43-seat close-up gallery, The 654 Club—limited availability.

Thanksgiving Eve (aka Drinksgiving)

Wednesday, November 27 at 7pm and 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $85 - $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $72.50 – $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $65 - $75, Mezzanine $55.00 – 61.50.

Take a break from Thanksgiving preparations and join us for an evening of magic! The Signature Show is Chicago Magic Lounge’s most popular offering, and these specially added performances are the perfect way to entertain out-of-town guests or connect with friends you haven’t seen in a while.

One Night Only: Hypnotist Chris Jones

Monday, December 2 at 7pm

Tickets: Front Row $47.50 and Main Floor 42.50

Join us for a Chicago Magic Lounge first, as stage hypnotist Chris Jones takes the stage for one night only. Prepare for a mind-bending journey with Chris Jones, the ONLY hypnotist EVER to appear on America's Got Talent. With a knack for comedy, Chris Jones has enthralled audiences in 50 states and nine countries. His unique talent landed him on The Steve Harvey Show, Windy City Live, and Penn and Teller Fool Us. He's a Chicago native who guarantees: "If you have an open mind, you will get hypnotized." We strongly recommend coming to this show with a friend. The shared experience will make it even more unforgettable. Otherwise, you won't believe your eyes.

Holiday Week

Chicago Magic Lounge presents a week of The Signature Show between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The Holiday week schedule for The Signature Show is as follows:

December 26 – December 30 at 7pm

December 26 - 28 – 30 at 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $85 - $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $72.50 – $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $65 - $75, Mezzanine $55.00 – 61.50.

New Year’s Eve

Tuesday, December 31 at 7pm and 10pm

Tickets: Mezz $75-85, Rail / Elevated Banquette $85-95, Main Floor Cabaret / Main Floor Banquette $95-105, Front Row $110-120

Close out 2024 with the Chicago Magic Lounge! The evening starts with close-up magic performed right at your cabaret table by our talented house magicians. In between visits, you will have time to socialize with your party and order from our full-service bar and kitchen. Table magic is followed by a 60-minute stage show.

Enjoy a special performance of The Signature Show at 7pm and be home in time for the ball drop or join us for The New Year’s Eve Show at 10pm, including a countdown to midnight, a Champagne toast, and a commemorative champagne flute.

Artist-in-Residence: Mister Danny’s Magic in Session

By day, Mister Danny is Mister Rudnick, an advanced high school chemistry teacher. By night (and weekends and summer break), he practices his lifelong passion as an award-winning professional magician. In Magic in Session, Mister Danny fuses his two professional personas into one, presenting awe-inspiring magic that he has perfected over years of practice and study in a way only a science teacher can. While most magicians go to great lengths to conceal the secrets of magic, Mister Danny believes that the secret is the best part!

Magic in Session will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 2 – December 18, 2024. Tickets are priced $42.50 (Main Floor) and $47.50 (Front Row).

Also Happening at Chicago Magic Lounge

Music & Magic

Mondays at 7:00pm

Tickets: General Admission $30

The Showcase

Tuesdays at 7:00pm

Tickets: Standard: $37.50; Front Row: $42

The Signature Show

Thursdays-Sundays at 7:00pm, Fridays and Sundays at 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $89.50 - $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $76.00 – $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $68.50 - $75, Mezzanine $55.00 – 61.50.

Family Show

Sundays at 3:30pm

Tickets: Standard: $40; Front Row: $50

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed evening shows with a legal guardian. Ages 5+ are allowed to The Family Show. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. The staff and performers of the Chicago magic lounge are fully vaccinated for covid 19. Ticket holders must attest to being fully vaccinated against covid-19 or have tested negative within 48 hours prior to your visit to enter the premises.

For a complete schedule of performances and more information about Chicago Magic Lounge, resident and guest performers, and more, please visitchicagomagiclounge.com.

Comments