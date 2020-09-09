Chicago Immersive Announces WANDER: Lincoln Square Interactive Walking Tour

Chicago Immersive to Turn Lincoln Square into a Living Museum Linking the Past and the Present.

Chicago Immersive, in collaboration with interactive travel agency First Person Travel, has announced the new interactive walking tour WANDER: Lincoln Square-A Chicago Walking Experience, September 19 - November 1, guided tours are given weekly Thursdays through Sundays, in Lincoln Square. This guided tour of the North Side neighborhood includes live agents and prerecorded historical scenes to facilitate exploration of the town's present with the discovery of its past. Each showing will include up to 20 socially distanced ticket holders and will last approximately 65 minutes. Tickets are $25 and are available at ChicagoImmersive.com or by calling the Chicago Immersive office, 773.236.2172. Ticket holders will receive information on Wander's app and where to meet at the beginning of the tour.

"Chicago Immersive is excited to be developing this technology to turn our city into an interactive museum. Cultural tourism shouldn't just exist in the Loop and in buildings. Our hope is that our first outing with Lincoln Square will allow us to start exploring the potential to bring this to other wonderful, historical and fun neighborhoods like Beverly, Ukrainian Village and Bronzeville," Chicago Immersive Artistic Director and Co-Creator Anderson Lawfer said.

"Usually during this time each year, our neighborhood is full of performances, public art, concerts and more. This is why we are so happy to welcome Wander: Lincoln Square to the community, a great way for our neighbors to have an outdoor adventure while staying safe. We can't wait to get our tickets and explore Lincoln Square's past and present on this creative walking tour." added Maggie O'Keefe, president of the Lincoln Square North Neighbors

Gabe Smedresman, founder of First Person Travel, said, "We're really excited to be partnering with Chicago Immersive to bring the streets of Lincoln Square to life with immersive audio storytelling."

Participants will be shared information on where to meet for the beginning of each tour. During the tour, participants may select their own path, following guided audio stories led by representatives of the past and/or watching live interactions between civilians from a distance, amplified through the app via microphone and headphones. Therefore, participants will be asked to bring a charged smartphone with internet and GPS location capabilities and their own headphones in order to access the experience.

All participants, staff and agents must be masked and will have their temperature checked at the beginning of each tour. All participants, staff and agents will stand at least six or more feet away from each other at any time they are gathered together. This is an outdoor walking tour, so comfortable shoes and appropriate clothing for being outdoors is recommended. Tours are dependent on the weather and ticket holders will be notified via text if their tour of WANDER: Lincoln Square is canceled due to weather.

NOTE: WANDER: Lincoln Square-A Chicago Walking Experience, was designed with an understanding that the Coronavirus pandemic is an ongoing and fragile situation, sensitive to fluctuating health and safety requirements, precautions and discoveries, therefore all procedures are subject to change at any time.



WANDER creators and agents include Caroline Chu, Claire Glubiak, Jamal Howard, Park Krausen, Anderson Lawfer, Jeffrey Levin, Eli Newell, Elliot Sagay and Julian joolz Stroop.



Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You