Chicago Humanities Spring Festival Brings Musical Legends, Hollywood Stars, And More To The City

Chicago Humanities Spring Festival is returning to stages across the city from April to June with over 40 must-see conversations, rare experiences, and one-night-only performances from some of the biggest names you know-and some that you don't know... yet.

This spring, Chicago Humanities hosts vibrant conversations with icons of entertainment. Joan Baez looks back over her life in music, activism, and art. Andy Cohen shares stories of housewife drama and fatherhood. Tony-nominated actor Andrew Rannells gets real about what it means to be an adult. Rainn Wilsonhopes for a spiritual revolution that will help solve the world's problems. Filmmaker Miranda July chats with comedian Carrie Brownstein about art in all its forms. Drag performers Gigi Gorgeous and Gottmik share honest and hilarious tales of what it means to be true to oneself. And Ruth E. Carter, two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer (most recently for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) takes us behind-the-scenes of some of our favorite films.

Music plays a central role at the festival. The Bangles co-founder Susanna Hoffs sits down for an in-depth conversation with The Interview Show's Mark Bazar and then takes the stage for an intimate solo performance. For one night only, legendary Chicago band Joan of Arc reunites to perform their original score to Carl Dryer's classic silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928). Chicago saxophonist Isaiah Collier and his quartet The Chosen Few celebrate jazz. Folk icon Robbie Fulks entertains audiences with his unique Chicago sound. Experimental musician Joe Rauen uses homemade instruments to make music in the catacombs.

Chicago Humanities also offers conversations for the curious. Champion of democracy Stacey Abrams chats about everything from fiction to voting rights. Famed physicist Michio Kaku explains emerging technology that will

change everything. Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison addresses police brutality. Congresswoman Katie Porter takes us on her journey from Iowa farm girl to the People's House. V (formerly Eve Ensler) and novelist Rebecca Makkai have an unflinching conversation about creating change. And former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke talks voting rights and what we can all do to save democracy.

This season, audiences won't just spectate, but participate with fun experiences for all. Join DJ and multimedia performer Kid Koala for an interactive afternoon of music and gaming. Experience the unusual and humorous Day-Glo-colored inflatable sculptures by Chicago artist Claire Ashley. Or create books during a collaborative bookbinding experience with multidisciplinary artist Regin Igloria.

Go to ChicagoHumanities.org for more information and tickets-and for a fresh look at what we have to offer. Chicago Humanities is much more than just a festival. We offer year-long experiences centered on culture, creativity, and connection that bring the world to Chicago-and elevate Chicago to the world.