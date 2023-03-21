Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Humanities Spring Festival Brings Musical Legends, Hollywood Stars, And More To The City

Lineup features Joan Baez, Stacey Abrams, Andy Cohen, Michio Kaku, Gigi Gorgeous, Gottmik, Andrew Rannells, Ruth E. Carter, Miranda July, and more

Mar. 21, 2023  

Chicago Humanities Spring Festival Brings Musical Legends, Hollywood Stars, And More To The City

Chicago Humanities Spring Festival is returning to stages across the city from April to June with over 40 must-see conversations, rare experiences, and one-night-only performances from some of the biggest names you know-and some that you don't know... yet.

This spring, Chicago Humanities hosts vibrant conversations with icons of entertainment. Joan Baez looks back over her life in music, activism, and art. Andy Cohen shares stories of housewife drama and fatherhood. Tony-nominated actor Andrew Rannells gets real about what it means to be an adult. Rainn Wilsonhopes for a spiritual revolution that will help solve the world's problems. Filmmaker Miranda July chats with comedian Carrie Brownstein about art in all its forms. Drag performers Gigi Gorgeous and Gottmik share honest and hilarious tales of what it means to be true to oneself. And Ruth E. Carter, two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer (most recently for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) takes us behind-the-scenes of some of our favorite films.

Music plays a central role at the festival. The Bangles co-founder Susanna Hoffs sits down for an in-depth conversation with The Interview Show's Mark Bazar and then takes the stage for an intimate solo performance. For one night only, legendary Chicago band Joan of Arc reunites to perform their original score to Carl Dryer's classic silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928). Chicago saxophonist Isaiah Collier and his quartet The Chosen Few celebrate jazz. Folk icon Robbie Fulks entertains audiences with his unique Chicago sound. Experimental musician Joe Rauen uses homemade instruments to make music in the catacombs.

Chicago Humanities also offers conversations for the curious. Champion of democracy Stacey Abrams chats about everything from fiction to voting rights. Famed physicist Michio Kaku explains emerging technology that will

change everything. Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison addresses police brutality. Congresswoman Katie Porter takes us on her journey from Iowa farm girl to the People's House. V (formerly Eve Ensler) and novelist Rebecca Makkai have an unflinching conversation about creating change. And former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke talks voting rights and what we can all do to save democracy.

This season, audiences won't just spectate, but participate with fun experiences for all. Join DJ and multimedia performer Kid Koala for an interactive afternoon of music and gaming. Experience the unusual and humorous Day-Glo-colored inflatable sculptures by Chicago artist Claire Ashley. Or create books during a collaborative bookbinding experience with multidisciplinary artist Regin Igloria.

Go to ChicagoHumanities.org for more information and tickets-and for a fresh look at what we have to offer. Chicago Humanities is much more than just a festival. We offer year-long experiences centered on culture, creativity, and connection that bring the world to Chicago-and elevate Chicago to the world.




COLIN MOCHRIES HYPROV Returns To Raue Center For The Arts, October 7 Photo
COLIN MOCHRIE'S HYPROV Returns To Raue Center For The Arts, October 7
Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Colin Mochrie of “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” with “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” featuring master hypnotist Asad Mecci.
Review: THE THREEPENNY OPERA At Theo Ubique Cabaret A Must-See for the Musical Theatre Ent Photo
Review: THE THREEPENNY OPERA At Theo Ubique Cabaret A Must-See for the Musical Theatre Enthusiast
What did our critic think of THE THREEPENNY OPERA at Theo Ubique Cabaret?
ONCE, THE BODYGUARD & More Lead Chicagos April 2023 Top Picks Photo
ONCE, THE BODYGUARD & More Lead Chicago's April 2023 Top Picks
Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. April 2023's top picks include Once, The Bodyguard, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and more!
Downtown Alive! Returns to RiverEdge Park Photo
Downtown Alive! Returns to RiverEdge Park
Aurora’s long popular, low cost Downtown Alive! concert series returns to RiverEdge Park in 2023 with two popular music acts, Too Hype Crew on Friday, June 30, and 7th heaven on Friday, July 7.

More Hot Stories For You


COLIN MOCHRIE'S HYPROV Returns To Raue Center For The Arts, October 7COLIN MOCHRIE'S HYPROV Returns To Raue Center For The Arts, October 7
March 21, 2023

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Colin Mochrie of “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” with “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” featuring master hypnotist Asad Mecci.
Downtown Alive! Returns to RiverEdge ParkDowntown Alive! Returns to RiverEdge Park
March 21, 2023

Aurora’s long popular, low cost Downtown Alive! concert series returns to RiverEdge Park in 2023 with two popular music acts, Too Hype Crew on Friday, June 30, and 7th heaven on Friday, July 7.
Cast Announced For AstonRep's THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE at The Edge TheaterCast Announced For AstonRep's THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE at The Edge Theater
March 21, 2023

AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho's insightful play about language and love, directed by Company Member Dana Anderson*, playing April 28 – May 28, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre.
Teatro Vista Announces THE DREAM KINGTeatro Vista Announces THE DREAM KING
March 21, 2023

Teatro Vista, Chicago's premier Latine theatre, today announced key creatives and the on-sale of upcoming silent musical THE DREAM KING, written by ensemble member Marvin Quijada and co-directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha.
Aurora's RiverEdge Park Announces 27th Blues On The FoxAurora's RiverEdge Park Announces 27th Blues On The Fox
March 21, 2023

 The 27th Annual Blues on the Fox Festival is back this summer with a fresh line-up of blues legends and rising talent playing live on the banks of the Fox River, Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17 at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora.
share