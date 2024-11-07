Chicago Human Rhythm Project To Present HOLIDAY RHYTHMS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Chicago Human Rhythm Project's annual "Holiday Rhythms" show retakes the stage on December 9 and 16 at the iconic and intimate Jazz Showcase. Curated by CHRP's Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor, “Holiday Rhythms” will feature a celebratory fusion of tap dance and live jazz music, with very special guest Dee Alexander and a variety of special guests each night.

"Holiday Rhythms" presents a blend of traditional holiday music played by the Eric Hochberg Trio alongside an eclectic array of performers including Irish Bodhran master Mike Austin, tap dancing duo Jessica and Martin Bronson, Trinity Irish Dance Company, trumpet and alto sax virtuosos Sam Thousand and Brent Griffin, Jr. over two special nights of improvised joy.

"This year's ‘Holiday Rhythms' will be what you know and what you never knew. Tradition with a twist." stated Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor.

December 9 Artists: The Eric Hochberg Trio, jazz vocalist Dee Alexander, flamenco dance with Wendy Clinard, Stone Soup Rhythms' Keyana Latimer, musical artists Sam Thousand and Mike Austin, Jumaane Taylor, and Lane Alexander

December 16 Artists: The Eric Hochberg Trio, jazz vocalist Dee Alexander, Flourish Dance Academy founders Jessica and Martin Bronson, Stone Soup Rhythms' Keyana Latimer, musical artist Brent Griffin Jr., Trinity Irish Dance Company, Jumaane Taylor, and Lane Alexander

"'Holiday Rhythms' has become one of the highlights of our year . . . a simple offering of dance, music and song that embodies the spirit of the holiday season. We need that space now more than ever.”

Proceeds will benefit CHRP's Mayfair Arts Center, an arts incubator-education space on Chicago's South Side. Celebrate the holidays with CHRP and experience the power of community through the universal language of rhythm.

VIP tickets include one drink and preferred seating, and all tickets include a generous dessert buffet. Tickets for all events are available on our website www.chicagotap.org.

Families, corporate groups, and rhythm enthusiasts alike are encouraged to reserve their seats early, as past performances have sold out quickly. For group rates, special accommodations, or additional information, please contact Derek Layne at DLayne@chicagotap.org.

