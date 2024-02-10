Chicago Cabaret Professionals Will Present A Tribute Concert To Cole Porter

The concert will take place on Monday, March 18 at The Rhapsody Theater in Chicago.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo Photo 1 Video: Watch Hilty & Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo
Jennifer Morrison to Lead All-Women Cast of THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Photo 2 Jennifer Morrison to Lead THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre
Review Roundup: Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE at Chica Photo 3 Review Roundup: Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Review: HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre Photo 4 Review: HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre

Chicago Cabaret Professionals Will Present A Tribute Concert To Cole Porter

As a celebration and a tribute to the acclaimed composer and songwriter Cole Porter, Chicago Cabaret Professionals will present a “LET'S MISBEHAVE — the Wit and Genius of Cole Porter,” an ensemble cabaret event featuring a cast of eleven performers, on Monday, March 18 at The Rhapsody Theater in Chicago. The historic venue was recently remodeled to be one of the city's premier performance spaces. 

Cole Porter had an extraordinary career as a composer and songwriter, and he is also an icon in the cabaret community because his songs are witty, charming and a joy to sing,” explains Joan Curto, director of LET'S MISBEHAVE. “We created this show for those who love Cole Porter songs as well as for those who may be hearing them for the first time.”

The cast for LET'S MISBEHAVE are among the most accomplished cabaret performers in the Chicago cabaret community: Cynthia Clarey, Joan Curto, Elizabeth Doyle, David Edelfelt, Cathy Glickman, Daniel Johnson, Beckie Menzie, Tom Michael, Michael J. Mitchell, Suzanne Petri, and Ellen Winters-Reynolds. Each artist will perform two songs and the evening will include Porter's most well-known songs as well as songs that are less frequently performed. 

The producer of LET'S MISBEHAVE is Marty Balogh and the music director is Beckie Menzie. The two-piece band includes Beckie Menzie on piano and Irwin Berkowitz on percussion. 

Cole Porter is considered one of America's best composers. In a 2020 New Yorker article he was described as “almost inhumanly prolific, Cole Porter produced a new kind of American lyric—and language.” He provided complete scores for 30 stage and film musicals, and his best work set standards of sophistication and wit seldom matched in the popular musical theater.

According to Curto: “We've had so much fun selecting the songs, planning the arrangements, and putting this evening together. I think it truly celebrates the many styles and types of songs in the Cole Porter catalog and reminds us how influential he has been in music and popular culture.”

LET'S MISBEHAVE is the first of three concerts from Chicago Cabaret Professionals “Musical Mondays” series. The two other Musical Mondays concerts are “STUDS PLACE - ONE MORE TIME: a Musical Salute To Chicago's Own Studs Terkel” on May 13, and “A CENTURY OF SONG: 100 Years of Singers & Songwriters” on July 15.

All three Musical Mondays concerts will be held at The Rhapsody Theater, located at 1328 W. Morse Ave. Tickets are $35 available at the button below. A 10% discount is applied to a purchase of tickets for all three concerts. Valet parking is available, and a limited number of parking spaces are available in the Rhapsody Theater lot. 

LET'S MISBEHAVE is also one of many events and performances as part of the “Cole Porter Festival — A Celebration of the Man and His Music,” a year-long, multi-participant festival presented by Porchlight Music Theatre that began in October 2023.

Musical Mondays is supported by a grant from Chicago DCASE.
 

About Chicago Cabaret Professionals

Chicago Cabaret Professionals (CCP) is a membership organization that promotes the art of cabaret by educating performers, presenters, the media and the public at large; encourages the development of venues; and advances the development of cabaret. CCP members include seasoned and aspiring performers, composers, lyricists, producers, directors, writers, presenters, music business professionals, venues, and friends. CCP is a non-for-profit 501c3 organization formed in 1998. 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Review: NOTES FROM THE FIELD At TimeLine Theatre Company Photo
Review: NOTES FROM THE FIELD At TimeLine Theatre Company

With NOTES FROM THE FIELD, playwright Anna Deavere Smith once again proves she’s a master of her genre of theatrical storytelling. Known for her documentary (or verbatim) plays, Smith presents monologues from 19 different interviews in this exploration of the school-to-prison pipeline in America. By allowing her interview subjects to literally speak for themselves, Smith has mastered the art of showing and not telling. NOTES FROM THE FIELD has a clear agenda; it’s a searing condemnation of the systemic failings of the American judicial, police, educational, and penitentiary institutions — and most notably a condemnation of the ways in which those systems have failed Black and Brown Americans. But Smith conveys her points with a blistering humanity (even if, at two hours and 40 minutes, I think she could have arrived at those points with a shorter run-time).

2
Broadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain Times Photo
Broadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain Times

Curtain times for theatre productions are moving up in Chicago. Learn more about the theatre trend here!

3
Video: Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Photo
Video: Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre

Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of William Shakespeare’s Richard III, staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater, February 2–March 3 in all new video!

4
Mary Zimmermans THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre Photo
Mary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre Manilow Resident Director Mary Zimmerman’s newest production, The Matchbox Magic Flute, has extended its run before performances begin. Learn how to purchase tickets.

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain TimesBroadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain Times
Mary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman TheatreMary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre
Chicago Theatre Week Starts Today WIth Discounts on Chicago ProductionsChicago Theatre Week Starts Today WIth Discounts on Chicago Productions
EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Chicago Next MonthEASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Chicago Next Month

Videos

Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Video
Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre
Glenn Davis on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Glenn Davis on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA Video
Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists in Chicago Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12)Tracker PHOTOS
Cambridge Concert - River Forest in Chicago Cambridge Concert - River Forest
Grace Lutheran Church (2/17-2/17)
Deathtrap in Chicago Deathtrap
BrightSide Theatre (3/08-3/24)
The Addams Family Young@Part in Chicago The Addams Family Young@Part
The Center for Performing Arts (1/16-4/30)
Drunk Shakespeare Chicago in Chicago Drunk Shakespeare Chicago
The Lounge at The Lion Theatre (5/02-4/30)
The Penelopiad in Chicago The Penelopiad
Goodman Theatre's Albert Theatre (3/02-3/31)
Derrick Procell in Chicago Derrick Procell
Raue Center For The Arts (3/21-3/21)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
Richard Marx with special guest John Waite in Chicago Richard Marx with special guest John Waite
Auditorium Theatre (2/06-3/01)
The Band's Visit in Chicago The Band's Visit
Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre (2/08-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You